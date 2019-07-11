OPSEU to join injured worker groups for a "teach-in" at Doug Downey's Barrie office

TORONTO, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Injured workers in Ontario already face an uphill battle to get the compensation they need to offset lost wages while they recover. Now that the Ford government has slashed funding to legal clinics, they're facing another hurdle to getting justice.

OPSEU members will be joining the Ontario Network of Injured Workers Group (ONIWG) and the Barrie District Injured Worker Group for a "teach-in" outside of Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey's constituency office in Barrie. They're trying to raise awareness about how the devastating cuts to Legal Aid Ontario will affect injured workers seeking compensation and justice.

"If you're injured on the job, you deserve to be compensated while you recover. You can't work to make a living and medical expenses can add up," said OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas. "Injured workers who can't afford a lawyer need Legal Aid if they must fight for compensation."

WHAT: Information picket WHEN: Thursday July 11, 2019 from 12:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. WHERE: Attorney General Doug Downey's Constituency Office, 20 Bell Farm Road, Barrie

"People who have little to no income are the least able to afford a lawyer and cuts to Legal Aid hurt them the most," said Thomas. "If we are going to have a just and fair Ontario, Doug Downey needs to stand up to Doug Ford and reverse those cuts."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For further information: OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas: 613-329-1931; OPSEU Local 5118 President Aidan Macdonald: 647-833-6722

