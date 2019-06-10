OPSEU to Ford - come out of hiding and meet with front line workers

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas is again calling on Premier Doug Ford to meet with him and discuss the serious problems that front line public service workers are facing.

The legislature is not scheduled to sit until the end of October and a meeting with the Premier isn't too much to ask for, said Thomas.

"Far be it for me to intrude on the Premier's afternoon naps during the summer, but our members face some very serious challenges that sometimes are a matter of life or death," Thomas said. "Surely the Premier can drag himself out of his hammock to discuss serious matters like health care or the Crisis in Corrections."

Thomas also wants to share some ideas about how the province can save money without imposing a wage cap on negotiated settlements with public sector workers.

"My members have gone without a real pay raise for literally decades," said Thomas. "They've only been thrown the occasional table scrap that barely keeps up with inflation. They've made enough sacrifices."

When asked on the John Oakley radio show if he would meet with Thomas, Ford brushed the notion aside saying he would buy OPSEU's President a hamburger if he comes to Fordfest this month.

"I'll pass on the burger because the only things that come out of Doug's kitchen are whoppers," said Thomas. "Like the big whopper he served during the election about no front line workers losing their jobs."

"Front line workers will find it hard to believe the Premier can't find the time to meet with their bargaining agent OPSEU sometime during the next five months. What they're trying to figure out Doug is whether you're too lazy or too chicken to meet with me, which is it?"

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For further information: Warren (Smokey) Thomas, 613-329-1931

