OPSEU/SEFPO urges Canadian Blood Services to keep blood plasma collection public

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO is deeply concerned by reports that Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is positioning to privatize blood plasma collection in Canada.

News outlet The Breach is reporting that Canadian Blood Services plans to sign a contract with a Spanish multinational that would collect plasma and sell it back to CBS for a profit.

OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick says the move would compromise domestic blood and diagnostics supply chains and put the health and safety of Ontarians at risk. She points out the Krever Inquiry into the tainted blood scandal was clear that Canada's blood collection system must remain in public hands.

"We need strengthened, expanded Canadian Blood Services facilities across Ontario – not a broken patchwork of private, for-profit providers," said Hornick.

OPSEU/SEFPO wrote to the Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Blood Services in July raising concerns about this privatization threat. There has been no response.

"Ontarians don't want privatized US style health care controlled in this case by Big Pharma," said Geoff Cain, Chair of OPSEU/SEFPO's CBS and Diagnostics Division.

"Canadian Blood Services recently expanded their own plasma collection sites and Ontarians have responded overwhelmingly to the opportunity to donate. The answer to making Canadian plasma self-sufficient is to build more publicly-operated CBS collection sites. Not to rely on Big Pharma for our health care."

