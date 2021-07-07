OPSEU/SEFPO takes legal action against Black Creek for bargaining in bad faith

TORONTO, ON, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - After a difficult three weeks on strike, OPSEU/SEFPO President Warren (Smokey) Thomas says management at Black Creek Community Health Centre is refusing to bargain in good faith, forcing the union to file an unfair labour practice with the Ontario Labour Relations Board.

"Management and their incompetent legal team haven't just mishandled contract talks, they've purposely derailed the bargaining process by refusing to treat front-line workers with dignity and respect," said Thomas. "This has been a needless strike from the start. Executive Director Cheryl Prescod and her high-priced lawyer are continuing to try to break the union, but they won't win."

Talks restarted last week, but quickly fell apart because of Prescod's continued stubbornness to bargain fairly on compensation.

Despite funding assurances from the provincial government, Prescod is still refusing to budge. OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President/Treasurer Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida says her unreasonable position has come at a great cost to the vulnerable Black Creek/Jane and Finch community, who count on support from the centre and its dedicated front-line staff.

"Ms. Prescod's tactics aren't fooling anyone," said Almeida. "The funding isn't the issue; it's always been there. Otherwise, she would not have had the money to jack up her own six figure salary by 30 per cent over the past five years. She would not have money to fork out for hefty lawyers' fees either.

"She has shown where her priorities lie," said Almeida. "And it is not her well-deserving front-line workers who have been risking their lives every day during the COVID-19 crisis."

Mahnaz Pourahmadi, chair of the bargaining team, says the striking workers just want to get back to work helping people in the community.

"We just want to go back to work and we're not asking for anything more than other community health units in Toronto have already given their staff," said Pourahmadi. "We just want a fair deal and to get back to helping people."

OPSEU/SEFPO was involved in an acrimonious and punishing strike at a health clinic in Owen Sound in 2018 where the doctors running the facility refused to bargain in good faith and Thomas thinks Prescod is going down the same ruinous road.

"This is a very similar case where front-line heroes doing the real work are treated like they're second-class citizens," said Thomas. "I say to Dr. Prescod, take a step back and think about what you're doing. Doctor, heal thyself."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For further information: Warren (Smokey) Thomas, 613-329-1931, [email protected]

