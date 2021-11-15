OPSEU/SEFPO sponsors Canada's Strongest Woman Competition

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO is a sponsor of the Canada's Strongest Woman Competition to help support local businesses and bolster women's empowerment. The union will be a platinum sponsor for the internationally-broadcasted event.

OPSEU/SEFPO President Warren (Smokey) Thomas reiterated the importance of supporting local businesses as Ontario moves forward on the journey to economic recovery.

"Local businesses have been hit hard during this pandemic and it is up to all Ontarians to stand together and invest in our local economy," said Thomas. "Our union is proud to be a part of this special event and we wish the best for all the strong women athletes participating!"

The event on December 4th and 5th will be hosted by a Thunder Bay business, Maximum Strength Performance fitness studio. Women from across Canada will be competing for the title of Canada's Strongest Woman.

"Hosting this national event in Thunder Bay is a positive way to attract tourism to the city and boost the economy where our members live and work," said OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President/Treasurer Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida. "We're happy to sponsor this event and support the Thunder Bay community."

OPSEU/SEFPO Provincial Women's Committee (PWC) Chair, Dianne Clarabut, noted the significance of the Canada's Strongest Woman competition in bringing awareness to women athletes.

"Canada has many strong, hardworking women athletes who are not often given the same visibility as their male counterparts," said Clarabut. "The Canada's Strongest Woman competition shines light on some of these powerful women and gives them the international recognition they deserve."

OPSEU/SEFPO PWC Region 7 representative, Gail Kelly, expressed her pride in the ongoing work of OPSEU/SEFPO to push women's issues forward.

"Women have so many skills and talents that aren't celebrated enough," said Kelly. "I'm proud that our union celebrates the accomplishments of women and can play a role in elevating the platform of these amazing athletes."

Colleen Arvelin, OPSEU/SEFPO Local 720 President and client of Maximum Strength Performance, spoke about her support for the local Thunder Bay business and her role as a volunteer for the event.

"The Canada's Strongest Woman competition represents women empowerment in more ways than one," said Arvelin. "The small business owners hosting this event put their heart and soul into our community. I'm proud to be part of a union that recognizes the importance of supporting local and supporting women."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

