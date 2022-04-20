OPSEU/SEFPO's leaders put Ford government on notice

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The newly-elected leaders of OPSEU/SEFPO say the Ford government has lost the confidence of public sector workers and will be held accountable in the June 2 provincial election.

President JP Hornick and First Vice-President/Treasurer Laurie Nancekivell went to Queen's Park today to shine a spotlight on Ford's failed policies.

"Public sector workers have spoken and they have a message: the Ford government has lost our support – they've let us down for the last time," said Hornick. "Mr. Ford, you and your anti-worker agenda have to go."

Nancekivell predicted the Ford government will try to buy votes by putting a few carrots in a status quo budget due to be released next week but said OPSEU/SEFPO members won't be fooled.

"Unless we see substantial change in this upcoming budget, we're going to campaign hard to defeat this government," said Nancekivell. "I'd hazard a guess that it won't make up for the four years of damage done, let alone the past 25 years of austerity."

OPSEU/SEFPO's new leaders called on Ford to immediately repeal anti-worker laws, including the wage cap Bill 124, as well as Bill 106 and Bill 195, both of which give the government the power to override collective agreements.

They pointed out that these bills unfairly target the majority-women workforce in our health care system who have been saving countless lives, education workers and social services workers who go above and beyond in already low-wage jobs, and frontline workers in LCBOs, who are already employed in temporary and casual positions and aren't guaranteed hours, to name only a few.

Hornick emphasized OPSEU/SEFPO's election platform, stating that it's time for a government that will fix long-term care, bring clean drinking water to Indigenous communities, end privatization and invest in health and education.

"This is not radical stuff. We can absolutely afford to build a better Ontario," said Hornick. "This administration has had their chance, and they have let us down long enough."

Hornick said OPSEU/SEFPO members spoke clearly for change when they elected new leadership this month and they'll be speaking loudly for change in June when they vote for the leaders of Ontario.

"We're mobilizing our members to elect a government that will support workers," said Hornick. "We're here to tell Mr. Ford that we can't be distracted by license sticker refunds when workers need real support and meaningful change."

