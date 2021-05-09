OPSEU/SEFPO reaches tentative agreement with LCBO

TORONTO, May 9, 2021 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO has reached a tentative agreement with the LCBO in which no concessions have been made.

"My congratulations to both parties for working together to find common ground," said OPSEU/SEFPO President Warren (Smokey) Thomas. "Our bargaining team did a fantastic job representing our members' interests."

The tentative agreement was hammered out early Sunday morning with the assistance of Mediator Gerry Lee. The bargaining team is recommending members vote to accept it. Ratification votes will be set up in the coming weeks.

Details of the agreement will not be released until OPSEU/SEFPO members have a chance to review it.

OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President/Treasurer Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida says getting a deal is all the more remarkable given Ontario is in the midst of a pandemic and the union had to contend with the provincial government's Bill 124.

"It was a tough climate to negotiate, but the bargaining team adapted to the difficult circumstances and were able to protect the interests of our members," said Almeida. "Being on a bargaining team is a very tough job at any time so I'm very proud of what has been achieved."

Colleen MacLeod, the bargaining team chair, says she is proud of what the team has achieved.

"We were under tremendous pressure to make concessions, but we stood firm, said MacLeod. "I'm proud we were able to stand virtually shoulder to shoulder under such conditions."

Thomas hopes the agreement will allow both parties to continue focusing on keeping LCBO employees safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a major threat to Ontarians.

"Our members have heroically kept LCBO stores open throughout the pandemic," said Thomas. "It's important we keep a laser focus on safety."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For further information: Warren (Smokey) Thomas, 613-329-1931

