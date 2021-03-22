OPSEU/SEFPO puts out welcome mat for COVID vaccinations

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO is again leading the way by offering to provide space to the City of Toronto to assist in public inoculations efforts. President Warren (Smokey) Thomas is proposing a newly acquired and renovated building in north Toronto (155 Lesmill Rd) as a COVID vaccination centre.

"OPSEU/SEFPO's 170,000 members have been bravely and dutifully working on the front lines of the pandemic from the start," Thomas wrote. "We are united in our commitment to getting Ontario through this crisis and are 100 per cent behind your vaccination efforts."

"We're all in this together."

Thomas sent a letter on Monday to Mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa supporting the city's vaccination efforts.

The new building is ideal as a vaccination centre because it is currently unoccupied, has plenty of parking and has access to transit, said OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President/Treasurer Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida.

"This is a perfect site to provide mass vaccinations safely with plenty of room to ensure proper social distancing," said Almeida. "As our staff have not yet moved into this building, it would be one of the safest sites in the city."

Thomas hopes the city will take OPSEU/SEFPO up on its offer.

"How could you have a better fit?" Thomas said. "A union representing front-line workers who provide public services playing host to the most important public health measure there is right now. We would be really excited to help."

