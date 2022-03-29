OPSEU/SEFPO proceeds with plans to organize Ontario's coroners

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO has filed a certification application with the Ontario Labour Relations Board to unionize all Coroners who work for Office of the Chief Coroner.

The roughly 300 investigative coroners voted overwhelmingly in favour of joining forces with OPSEU/SEFPO earlier this year.

OPSEU/SEFPO President Warren (Smokey) Thomas says he hopes the provincial government quickly moves forward with recognizing the union as the official bargaining agent for the Coroners. "OPSEU/SEFPO would be delighted to be the voice of the coroners," said Thomas. "They believe as we do that front-line know-how should be at the table when decisions are made and we'll make sure the politicians and managers hear their concerns."

Ontario Coroners Association (OCA) President Dr. Jeannie Walton says investigative coroners are concerned about a plan circulating in government that would allow people who are not doctors to become coroners.

"Ontario has the finest death investigation system in the world," said Walton. "It's the envy of other jurisdictions and it would be tragic and short-sighted to replace doctors with non-physicians. Coroner's work is best performed by doctors."

Thomas hopes the provincial government will move as swiftly as possible to recognize OPSEU/SEFPO as the official bargaining agent.

"The coroners have been very clear that they want OPSEU/SEFPO to be their voice in the corridors of power," said Thomas. "We look forward to representing them."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For further information: Warren (Smokey) Thomas: 613-329-1931