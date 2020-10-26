OPSEU/SEFPO offers full support to 'heroic' LCBO workers after fatal parking-lot shooting

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO President Warren (Smokey) Thomas is offering the union's full support to the members working at a Toronto LCBO store where a young man was fatally shot in the parking lot on Oct. 25.

"I'm proud to say that our members kept their cool during the whole incident and, thanks to their quick action, a suspect was quickly arrested and charged," said Thomas. "But this was a terrible act of violence, and I want our members to know that their union is here for them – whatever support they need.

"They were heroic in the moment. But the trauma they experienced could last a lifetime if they don't get treatment and support. OPSEU/SEFPO will make sure the employer provides everything they need."

According to OPSEU/SEFPO members working in the store at Victoria Park and Danforth, an altercation broke out between two customers waiting in line over physical distancing – one man didn't feel the other was maintaining six feet of distance. An OPSEU/SEFPO member de-escalated the altercation in the moment and was able to complete the sale.

Shortly after the two men left the store, the OPSEU/SEFPO members heard a loud bang and saw a man lying on the ground. One member called 911, while another was able to get the license plate number of a vehicle leaving the scene.

A Toronto man faces a charge of first-degree murder.

"I'd like to extend sympathy and support from all of your LCBO co-workers in OPSEU/SEFPO," said the union's Liquor Board Employees Division chair Colleen MacLeod. "We'll continue to call for appropriate security and appropriate numbers of customers in our stores at any given time to ensure public health guidelines for physical distancing are enforced."

OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President/Treasurer Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida said the thoughts of all 170,000 members of the union are with LCBO workers.

"This is a shocking event, but the truth is that our members at the LCBO frequently face violence and crime," said Almeida. "Whether it's over theft or the dangers of COVID-19, our members can count on their union to do everything in our power to keep them safe."

