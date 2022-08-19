OPSEU/SEFPO makes offer to TSSA to get striking safety inspectors back to work

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO has made a reasonable contract offer in an attempt to settle the strike by safety inspectors who work for the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA).

Expressing deep concern about the safety of this year's CNE, the bargaining team representing 170 inspectors has reached out to the TSSA through the conciliation officer with an offer that addresses core concerns.

"Our safety inspectors are worried sick about the safety of this year's CNE," said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick. "They've dedicated their working lives to ensuring public safety, and they want to resolve this so they can return to their important work keeping Ontario safe."

"We remain committed to engaging in meaningful bargaining," said OPSEU/SEFPO Local 546 Bargaining Team Chair Cory Knipe. "We have put forward an offer to the TSSA in good faith. We are doing everything we can to try to reach a fair settlement, so we can get back on the job and do the work we are passionate about."

The inspectors who are part of OPSEU/SEFPO local 546 are trying to negotiate their first contract and were forced to go on strike July 21 after the TSSA walked away from the bargaining table.

The workers provide technical safety inspection across the province of numerous installations including construction projects, boilers and elements in nuclear power plants, elevators and escalators, and amusement park rides and food trucks.

With the Canadian National Exhibition opening today in Toronto, many questions have been raised about the integrity of safety inspections.

"We all want a safe Ontario, and a safe CNE – we want this strike to end," said Hornick. "But the only way forward is to talk it out. Our safety inspectors are more than willing to do that, and with this offer, the ball is now in the TSSA's court to get us there."

"Let's get back to the bargaining table so we can ensure a safe and fun CNE, and protect public safety with respect to rides, elevators, boilers and pressure vessels, and fuels across Ontario."

