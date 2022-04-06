OPSEU/SEFPO holds first convention since pandemic

TORONTO, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO kicks off its first Convention since the start of the pandemic and will hold elections for its top two positions.

The union is holding its annual Convention April 6-9, its first in-person Convention since 2019. In-person events were not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Elections will be held for President and First Vice-President/Treasurer, the top two positions in the union.

Warren (Smokey) Thomas, OPSEU/SEFPO's longest-serving President, announced late last year that he was retiring and would not seek re-election. He was first elected President in 2007.

Members have a choice of attending the Convention in person or taking part virtually.

In addition to Friday's election, those attending Convention will have a busy week debating a host of resolutions.

The new President will be sworn in on Saturday as Convention closes.

