OPSEU/SEFPO files Labour Board complaint over Premier Ford's union election interference and bad faith bargaining with LCBO workers

TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO filed an Unfair Labour Practice (ULP) complaint with the Labour Board yesterday over yet another egregious instance of interference by Premier Doug Ford into union bargaining rights and democracy. The incident happened the day after the March 12 LCBO Day of Action opposing the Ford government's sell-off of LCBO revenues to big box grocery stores, organized by OPSEU/SEFPO LCBO workers.

During his press conference on March 13, Premier Ford falsely accused the President of OPSEU/SEFPO of "lying" to LCBO workers about his government's privatization agenda. Ford then instructed OPSEU/SEFPO members to "get rid of [OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick]" in the upcoming OPSEU/SEFPO union elections in April.

"Employers are simply not allowed to interfere in union elections," said Hornick. "Doug Ford is ultimately the boss of the LCBO, the Ontario Public Service, and any other entity that is directly run by his government. And the vast majority of the employees in these organizations are OPSEU/SEFPO members."

"Employers like Doug Ford don't get to select union representatives for workers or intimidate or manipulate workers into voting the way the employer wants," added Hornick. "It is up to the members of each union to democratically decide, through free and fair elections, who their union leaders should be. To do this in the midst of active bargaining with these workers is particularly egregious."

Hornick and the Chair of the Liquor Board Employees Division of OPSEU/SEFPO, Colleen MacLeod, immediately responded to Ford's accusations with a detailed account of how the Ford government is already privatizing the LCBO piece-by-piece on March 14: Doug Ford is lying to Ontario about LCBO privatization: JP Hornick .

The ULP complaint also accuses the Ford government of bargaining in bad faith with LCBO workers, because privatization is a current issue at the bargaining table, and Premier Ford misrepresented the LCBO's position on privatization during his press conference.

"At the same moment that Doug Ford was lying to the media and LCBO workers about their jobs being 'secure' under his government, LCBO management was at the bargaining table trying to change their contract to allow them to close stores, lay off permanent LCBO employees, and remove all caps on grocery stores selling alcohol," said Hornick.

Previous examples of the Ford government's interference in union rights include the unconstitutional Bill 28 and Bill 124 , both of which the Ford government was forced to repeal after overwhelming public backlash and unfavourable court decisions.

