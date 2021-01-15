/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)/

In the news release, OPSEU/SEFPO condemns OHA for inaction over barrier to vaccine rollout in hospitals, issued 15-Jan-2021 by Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO) over CNW, we are advised by the company that the headline should read "OPSEU/SEFPO calls out OHA for inaction over barrier to vaccine rollout in hospitals" rather than "OPSEU/SEFPO condemns OHA for inaction over barrier to vaccine rollout in hospitals" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

OPSEU/SEFPO calls out OHA for inaction over barrier to vaccine rollout in hospitals

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO is calling out the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) for not providing clear direction to hospitals that workers should be given time to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during work hours.

OPSEU/SEFPO President Warren (Smokey) Thomas says it's unbelievable that front-line workers at some hospitals are being told they have to use vacation or lieu time to get a vaccine shot. Although the union appealed to the OHA to provide direction, there has, thus far been no action, Thomas said.

"It is duplicitous for the OHA to drag their heels and fail to show any leadership while claiming to be all-in on preserving healthcare capacity," said Thomas. "The OHA claims to exist to preserve the integrity of our healthcare system, and then they treat our frontline heroes, who keep our health system running, with contempt."

The provincial government and public health officials are encouraging frontline workers in hospitals to get the vaccine, but some hospitals in the Greater Toronto Area are refusing to pay workers being vaccinated at off-site hospitals, citing lack of funding from the province.

Currently, only 21 of the 139 hospitals in Ontario are able to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on-site, due to the cold storage temperatures. No clear direction has been given to workers about scheduling their vaccines, and the union has learned that some workers have been told to use their vacation days, float days, and lieu time to get their shots. Many of them, such as part-time workers, do not get paid time off.

OPSEU/SEFPO and other unions have been meeting with health ministry officials to collaboratively discuss ways to remove barriers to getting as many health care workers inoculated as possible. Thomas says if the OHA and its member hospitals don't change course then the Minister of Health should intervene immediately.

"This failed leadership on the part of the OHA and hospitals is exactly the kind of barrier we need to remove," said Thomas. "It's vital that front-line workers get this vaccine to protect patients, themselves, their coworkers and their communities. We can't let hospital red tape and political maneuvering get in the way of saving lives."

OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President/Treasurer Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida says making vaccine access easy for our healthcare workers is critical to ensuring our hospitals can meet the pandemic, and OHA's CEO Anthony Dale should be making this a priority.

"The OHA is AWOL – absent without leadership," said Almeida. "It's inexcusable that employers are trying to nickel and dime our front-line heroes and failing to ensure they and Ontarians are protected. Get with the program, Mr. Dale. Actions speak louder than words."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For further information: Warren (Smokey) Thomas, 613-329-1931

