OPSEU members rally in support of at-risk kids and children's aid

OTTAWA, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Defending vulnerable kids and the public services they rely on was the order of the day during a lunchtime rally led by OPSEU Local 454 members and workers with the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa.

They brought their message – Cuts Hurt Kids – right to the office of the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services in downtown Ottawa on Monday.

The Ford government has cut nearly $100 million from children's aid societies and the youth justice system. As part of those cuts, the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa could lose up to $1.5 million dollars in funding.

"The Ford government doesn't see the day-to-day impact that its cuts have on kids and their families," said Michele Thorn, OPSEU Local 454 President and a child protection worker at the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa.

"We have already had to cut our Family Support Program and other vacant frontline positions are not being filled. Our remaining staff now have ever-increasing caseloads. Something is going to give and, unfortunately, that will mean kids who need help will fall through the cracks and staff will burn out."

"Now that Lisa MacLeod has been moved out of this portfolio, we urge Todd Smith to stand up to Doug Ford and have those cuts reversed," OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas said. "Families who are struggling can't afford to lose the public services that support them and get them back on track."

"We'll see if last week's cabinet shuffle gets results for vulnerable kids and their families or if it was just a rearranging of the deck chairs on the Titanic."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For further information: OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas: 613-329-1931; OPSEU Local 454 President Michele Thorn: 613-220-7979

Related Links

www.opseu.org

