OPSEU members raising awareness and funds in support of peer-to-peer support services

NORTH BAY, ON, Oct. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Many frontline workers have on the job experiences that can cause significant emotional trauma. Getting peer-to-peer support from people who share similar experiences is critical to the healing process.

But peer-to-peer support is an undervalued part of our mental health system. OPSEU members will be holding a series of barbeques and raffles in northern Ontario to not only raise awareness, but to also raise funds for the peer-to-peer support programs Boots on the Ground and Badge of Life Canada.

Starting at noon at each location, speakers will share their experiences and highlight Boots on the Ground's invaluable work. OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas says members want to raise awareness about the critical role peer-to-peer support plays in mental health.

"As a registered practical nurse who has worked in a psychiatric hospital, I have seen first-hand how important peer-to-peer support is to someone who is recovering from a traumatic event," Thomas said. "I applaud the efforts of our members to inform the public of these vital services."

North Bay

Monday, October 7 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Lee Park, 1 Judge Avenue

Timmins

Tuesday, October 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Gillies Lake Conservation Park, 100 Lakeshore Road

Sault Ste. Marie

Thursday, October 10 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

YMCA, 235 McNabb Street

Sudbury

Friday, October 11 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Bell Park Amphitheater, Paris Street

Boots on the Ground is a non-profit service run exclusively by volunteers. They offer peer-to-peer support for frontline workers across the province and rely on donations so they can provide their critical services to workers who are on their journey to healing.

For further information: OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas: 613-329-1931; OPSEU Region 7 Regional Vice-President Tara Maszczakiewicz: 705-257-0543

