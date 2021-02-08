QUEBEC CITY, QC, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF) today announced that OpSens Solutions Inc. ("OpSens Solutions"), its wholly-owned subsidiary focused on applying the Company's proprietary and innovative fiber optic measurement solutions to industrial applications, has been awarded a contract from RI Research Instruments GmbH ("RI") to supply fiber optic absolute and differential pressure sensors for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor ("ITER") project.

ITER is the world's largest nuclear fusion and scientific experiment project with 35 nations collaborating to build and operate a potential source of safe, non-carbon emitting and virtually limitless energy based on fusion reactions as it fuels the sun. ITER is currently under construction in southern France.

OpSens Solutions will supply RI with fiber optic absolute and differential pressure sensors that will provide critical information for accurate monitoring of RI's cryogenic valve boxes. The vacuum system for ITER contains several large cryogenic pumps which need to be supplied with liquid helium via cryogenic valve boxes produced by RI. In total, it is anticipated that there will be a large number of sensors at different levels of the ITER project for which OpSens' sensor technology would be applicable.

"We are excited and honored to have been selected to be part of this important large-scale international research project with RI," said Gaétan Duplain, President of OpSens Solutions. "We believe this represents worldwide recognition of OpSens' fiber optic sensing technology and are optimistic this will be a tremendous business opportunity for the Company going forward. Thanks to the outstanding performance of our fiber optic sensing technology and more specifically to the recently developed and patented fiber-optic differential pressure sensor, the most precise of its kind on the market, we have been able to demonstrate significant advantages for monitoring critical parameters in harsh environments such as those found at ITER."

"We are delighted to work with OpSens Solutions for the ITER project and rely on the high quality of their pressure sensors which will be essential for the functionality of our valve boxes. The combination of compactness, precision and robustness make these the ideal choice for this demanding application," said Dr. Peter vom Stein, Senior Project Manager at RI.

OpSens focuses mainly on coronary artery stenosis in interventional cardiology. OpSens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 100,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens, through its subsidiary OpSens Solutions (www.OpSens-solutions.com), is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing and installing innovative fibre optic sensing solutions for critical applications such as those found in the nuclear, aeronautic and aerospace industries.

RI Research Instruments GmbH is a German medium sized engineering and manufacturing company specialized in design and production of electro-mechanical components mainly used in the scientific domain for particle accelerators and fusion reactors but also for industrial and medical applications.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance and achievements of OpSens to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

