OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Across northern Ghana, thousands of women farmers are taking bold steps toward resilience and opportunity. With $12.5 million in funding from Global Affairs Canada and a half-million in private funding, Opportunity International Canada (OIC) and our partner Sinapi Aba are proud to announce the launch of CLIMB -- Climate Resilient Livelihoods for Women in Northern Ghana. This six-year initiative will empower 14,500 smallholder farmers and 500 agribusinesses, ultimately reaching more than 315,000 people across Ghana's most vulnerable farming regions.

Growing Resilience and Opportunity

Climate change is putting unprecedented pressure on smallholder farmers, especially women who depend on the land to feed their families. CLIMB will help them adapt and thrive by equipping 200 locally trained Farmer Support Agents to deliver hands-on, gender-responsive, climate-smart agriculture (GR-CSA) training to thousands of women farmers. With new skills and real-time weather data, women will be able to make informed decisions, improve yields, and strengthen food and income security.

The project will also strengthen agribusinesses and aggregators by improving their access to financing and equipment to expand operations, and purchase and store crops. This will result in stronger markets, reduced post-harvest losses, and ensures that farmers have reliable buyers for their crops.

"CLIMB represents the very best of what partnership can achieve," said Dan Murray, President & CEO of Opportunity International Canada. "Together with Global Affairs Canada and Sinapi Aba, we're helping women farmers turn the challenges of unpredictable climate into opportunities for growth and resilience. When local expertise and global commitment come together, the impact can be truly transformative."

Financial Tools That Empower

As one of Ghana's leading microfinance institutions, Sinapi Aba has long championed financial inclusion for women. Under CLIMB, they will introduce innovative financial solutions including affordable loans and weather-indexed crop insurance to help women invest in their farms and protect their crops against climate risks.

"For nearly three decades, Sinapi Aba has walked alongside Ghana's most vulnerable, helping them build stronger livelihoods through access to finance and training," said Tony Fosu, CEO of Sinapi Aba. "CLIMB allows us to go even further, equipping women farmers with the tools and knowledge they need to adapt, thrive, and lead their communities toward a more sustainable future."

CLIMB also features an innovative financing model, with $5 million of the $12.5 million in funding structured as a conditionally repayable contribution. This approach reflects Canada's evolving development strategy, as outlined by Secretary of State Sarai, which links international aid to long-term economic sustainability. By encouraging accountability and reinvestment, this model ensures that development dollars not only empower women farmers today but also strengthen financial ecosystems for tomorrow.

Women Leading Change in Their Communities

Beyond the fields, CLIMB will invest in women's leadership and community engagement, creating opportunities for women to participate in local decision-making and advocate for change. By promoting inclusion and equality, the project aims to build stronger, more resilient communities for generations to come.

A Shared Commitment to a Stronger Future

Together, OIC, Sinapi Aba, and Global Affairs Canada are transforming agriculture from a struggle for survival into a source of stability and hope.

The launch comes ahead of the United Nations' International Year of the Woman Farmer in 2026, highlighting the vital role women play in feeding families, strengthening economies, and leading climate resilience efforts worldwide.

Media Contact:

Anita Hintz

Vice President, Marketing & Strategic Operations

Opportunity International Canada

[email protected]

647-688-2905

Learn more: opportunityinternational.ca



SOURCE Opportunity International Canada