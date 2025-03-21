Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund invests in QAI Ventures to develop quantum talent and startups

CALGARY, AB, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) is investing up to $675,000 over the next three years into QAI Ventures to accelerate the development of quantum talent and local startups. This strategic investment will enhance Calgary's quantum innovation pipeline, fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs to tackle industry-relevant challenges through applied quantum technology.

"Calgary has demonstrated to the world that our city is the place to be if technology is your passion. Through the investment in QAI Ventures from City Council's Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, we are now elevating our economy by building a robust quantum ecosystem that will support innovators in addressing our most complex challenges and create opportunities we have not yet imagined," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

OCIF's investment is structured into two key phases: a pre-accelerator and an accelerator. The investment will train 54 individuals and support three Calgary-based companies graduating from the accelerator and receiving capital investment.

Both phases will provide opportunities for collaboration, training, and mentorship from global industry leaders and experts. For the pre-accelerator phase, local teams will work together to develop prototype solutions for industry-related challenges. The accelerator program is a five-month industry-sponsored initiative and will equip participating teams with access to the global quantum-AI ecosystem, networking opportunities, commercialization support, intellectual property advice, expert mentorship, and cutting-edge software tools.

To further fuel and foster the quantum sector, QAI Ventures will award three Calgary-based companies who participated in the accelerator program with initial capital investment to jumpstart their applied quantum solutions.

"By supporting the development of quantum talent and startups, we're not just investing in technology—we're investing in the people and ideas that will drive Calgary's economic future. This initiative strengthens our innovation economy and ensures we remain competitive on the global stage," said Brad Parry, CEO of the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund and President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development.

"As industries increasingly turn to quantum computing and AI to solve complex problems, the QAI Ventures accelerator will ensure that Calgary is at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field. The investment will help cultivate a sustainable talent pipeline, positioning the city as a leader in applied quantum innovation."

Quantum technologies leverage the principles of quantum mechanics to process information to achieve new and more powerful ways to solve global challenges. This deep tech innovation has the potential to revolutionize fields such as drug discovery, financial modeling, logistics optimization, and artificial intelligence.

QAI Ventures is an Advanced Computing focused venture capital fund and Quantum AI ecosystem builder with its headquarters based in Switzerland. By establishing a presence in Calgary, QAI Ventures is not only bringing world-class expertise to the region but also reinforcing Calgary's position as a global hub of innovation.

"The future of quantum and AI innovation lies in collaboration. By bringing startups and corporates together early on, we create an environment where industry challenges become opportunities for real-world impact. Through QAI Ventures' ecosystem, startups gain direct access to strategic mentorship, industry partnerships, and the resources they need to scale —from prototype to commercialization. We see huge potential in sectors like finance, life sciences, and energy where quantum technologies can drive transformative change", says Alexandra Beckstein, CEO of QAI Ventures.

As part of this expansion, QAI Ventures is setting up operations at Quantum City, further integrating into Calgary's growing quantum ecosystem and strengthening collaborations with academia and industry. This investment will help attract top-tier talent, foster collaboration between academia and industry, and drive the commercialization of cutting-edge quantum and AI technologies.

To date, OCIF has allocated over $86 million to 34 projects, which has created or retained over 3,000 jobs, created or scaled almost 900 companies and generated over $900 million in economic activity – nearly 11 times return on funds committed.

Learn how the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund is helping diversify Calgary's economic future.

ABOUT OPPORTUNITY CALGARY INVESTMENT FUND

Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund ("OCIF") was created as a wholly owned subsidiary of The City of Calgary in 2018 to support catalytic investments within the city to help diversify and transform the economy. The fund is administered by Calgary Economic Development and has a volunteer Board of Directors. It is vital tool to achieve the goals of the economic strategy and diversify Calgary's economic future.

ABOUT QAI Ventures

QAI Ventures is a Quantum AI ecosystem builder with offices in Switzerland and Canada, connecting startups, corporates, and academia worldwide to drive innovation, economic transformation, and sustainable growth. Specializing in early-stage companies in Quantum, AI, and Advanced Computing, QAI Ventures supports startups through VC funding and tailored growth programs from the lab to commercialization and IPO. With accelerators in Basel and Calgary, QAI Ventures provides entrepreneurs with premium access to cutting-edge technology, expert mentorship, and strategic market entry into Europe and North America. For more information about QAI Ventures, visit qai-ventures.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest updates on our startups, investments, and industry insights.

SOURCE Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund Limited

For more information, contact: Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, Megan Evans, Manager, Communications, Media line: 403-880-7040, Email: [email protected]