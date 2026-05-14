OPP Association Statement-Norfolk County OPP Involved Shooting - Officer Charged

BARRIE, ON, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - On Thursday May 14, 2026, the Special Investigations Unit announced a charge of manslaughter against Provincial Constable Quade Odrowski of the Norfolk County Detachment. The charge relates to an on-duty incident that occurred at Turkey Point on August 12, 2025.

The SIU Press Release can be read on the SIU website.

The following is a statement from OPP Association President David Sabatini:

"The OPP Association supports Provincial Constable Quade Odrowski, and all of our members involved on the night of August 12, 2025, at Turkey Point. Our members have cooperated with the investigation led by the Special Investigations Unit, as mandated by law. As part of the OPP Association's support of PC Odrowski, we provide him with legal counsel and will fully support a legal defence as the matter proceeds through the justice system. Anytime a police interaction results in the loss of life there are serious and far-reaching impacts for all those involved and affected. The upcoming judicial process will be long and stressful and we urge all OPPA Members who are impacted by this incident to reach out for professional and or peer mental health supports."

SOURCE Ontario Provincial Police Association

Media inquires can be directed to Scott Mills, OPP Association Communications, email: [email protected], cell 647-449-2801