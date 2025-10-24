OPP Association Names New President and Vice President

BARRIE, ON, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - David Sabatini has been named the new President and CEO of the OPP Association. Dave Dube has been named the new Vice President. The announcements were made at President's Banquet at the Annual General Meeting of the Ontario Provincial Association on October 23, 2025 in Collingwood, Ontario.

OPP Association President and CEO David Sabatini (CNW Group/Ontario Provincial Police Association) OPP Association Vice President Dave Dube (CNW Group/Ontario Provincial Police Association) OPP Association Board of Directors (L to R) Mike Adair, VP Dave Dube, Lynn Neale, Trevor McKean, Terri Hubbert, Dan Pyrah, President and CEO David Sabatini (CNW Group/Ontario Provincial Police Association)

David is the first OPP Association President to be a Civilian Member. He previously served on the OPPA Board as Vice President and in the Civilian Director role. David worked at OPP GHQ in Orillia prior to being elected to the OPP Association Board of Directors. He currently resides in Orillia.

Quote from David Sabatini, President and CEO of the OPP Association:

"Thank you to the OPP Association Board for electing me President. I am honoured and proud to represent the over 10,000 members of the OPP Association. I am looking forward to working with the OPP Association Board of Directors and our Branch Executive members to serve our membership. My immediate priority will be to continue our negotiations to improve benefits for our members, and work towards securing contracts for our sworn and civilian members, that make our valued members the highest paid with the best benefits in Ontario, long before our current contracts expire".

Dave Dube served the OPP for many years at the Kirkland Lake Detachment. He was the OPP Association Branch 12 North President prior to be elected as a Provincial Director of the OPP Association. Dave resides in Kirkland Lake.

Quote from Dave Dube, Vice President of the OPP Association:

"It is an honour to be named Vice President of the OPP Association. Thank you to my fellow Board members for the confidence they have placed in me. I look forward to tirelessly advocating for all of our sworn, civilian and retired members, and collaborating with our stakeholders to improve the safety and well being of our members and their families."

Two Provincial Directors of the OPP Association Board of Directors were re-elected at the 2025 AGM, Lynn Neale and Terri Hubbert. Two new Provincial Directors were elected, Dan Pyrah and Trevor McKean. They join Provincial Director Mike Adair who is currently serving a term on the Board of Directors.

The retiring OPP Association President, John Cerasuolo states:

"After 26 years of being involved in the OPP Association, it has always been about our members, who are our focus and our strength. As myself and former Past President Rob Jamieson retire, I am certain that the leadership of the OPP Association is in good hands, and I thank the membership for entrusting me with the leadership of this great organization, and wish the new President, Vice President and Board of Directors, as well as all members and their families safety and prosperity in the future."

About the Ontario Provincial Police Association

Headquartered in Barrie, the Ontario Provincial Police Association (OPP Association) acts as the sole bargaining agent for its more than10,000 Uniform and Civilian members. Of equal importance, the OPP Association serves as the voice of its members in advocating for improved health and safety standards and better supports for members suffering from operational stress injuries.

