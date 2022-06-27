OPG Visitors and Information Centres reopen

OPG's visitors and information centres showcase the rich history of electricity production in Ontario and include informative interactive displays.

Visitors are reminded to protect themselves and others by following current COVID-19 public health measures and staying home when feeling unwell. Masks are currently optional at OPG visitor centres; anyone who does not have a mask but wishes to wear one while on site will be provided one. Public health protections at OPG sites will remain aligned to those in place at the provincial and local level.

Darlington Nuclear Information Centre is located at 1855 Energy Drive, Courtice , and can be reached by phone at 905-623-7122 (toll-free: 1-800-461-0034). Pickering Nuclear Information Centre is at 1675 Montgomery Park Road, Pickering, and can be reached by phone at 905-837-7272. Both are open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre (SHDVC) is located at 2500B Second Street West in Cornwall. It is open daily, Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the summer tourist season, until Friday, Sept. 30. For more information, please visit www.opg.com/eastern.

Second Street West in . It is open daily, Tuesday through Sunday from for the summer tourist season, until . For more information, please visit www.opg.com/eastern. The SHDVC can also be reached by phone at 613-932-4563.

"OPG's nuclear information centres provide an engaging opportunity for the public to gain a better understanding of the clean, safe nuclear energy that serves about 60 per cent of Ontario's electricity needs," said Steve Gregoris, OPG's Chief Nuclear Officer. "We look forward to welcoming the community back."

"The Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre serves as a safe, inclusive and educational space for tourists, and community members to enjoy," said Mike Woodcock, plant manager at the R.H. Saunders Generating Station. "Reopening provides visitors with an opportunity to explore a variety of exhibits highlighting the rich history of the St. Lawrence Seaway and Power Project of the 1950s and communities affected including the lost villages, and the Mohawks of Akwesasne, the first inhabitants of the St. Lawrence River Valley. The centre features the breathtaking "Kaniatares" Long River Mural completed in 2016 by the late John Thomas, a renowned artist from Akwesasne whose work depicts the traditional lifestyle of the Mohawk community."

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

