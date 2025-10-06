OPG, Ontario Science Centre, and Ontario Tech University Launch the WattNext Energy Literacy Program

This groundbreaking initiative aims to grow knowledge, ignite curiosity, and empower Ontario's future energy workforce

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG), the Ontario Science Centre, and Ontario Tech University have joined forces to launch WattNext, an innovative, interactive energy literacy initiative designed to empower Ontarians of all ages.

WattNext delivers a comprehensive suite of resources – including a dynamic website, hands-on exhibits, curriculum-aligned programming, and community events – making energy education accessible, relevant, and engaging for everyone.

This collaboration brings together OPG's expertise as Ontario's largest low-carbon electricity producer, the Ontario Science Centre's legacy in science education, and Ontario Tech University's leadership in energy education, research and innovation.

And to inspire the next generation, WattNext highlights rewarding careers in the energy sector, connecting youth and job seekers with pathways to become the skilled professionals Ontario needs to power the clean economy of the future.

For more information about WattNext and to explore its resources, visit www.wattnext.ca.

Key facts

WattNext serves all Ontarians, with tailored resources for students, educators, families, and anyone interested in the province's energy future.

Our program offers curriculum-aligned programming offered at key grades to complement and strengthen lesson plans.

The program is committed to making energy literacy inspiring and accessible, empowering Ontarians to better understand a rapidly changing energy environment.

WattNext will continue to expand its offerings, host educational programming and interactive events, and build partnerships to meet the evolving energy education needs of Ontario.

Quotes

"As our province's energy landscape evolves, understanding how Ontario is powered, now and in the future, has never been more important. WattNext goes beyond teaching facts – it sparks curiosity and hopefully inspires the next generation to consider a career in energy," said Nicolle Butcher, OPG President and CEO. "By making energy education accessible and meaningful, WattNext is helping build a resilient Ontario and a skilled workforce for tomorrow."

"The Ontario Science Centre is proud to be a partner in WattNext, an important initiative that makes science literary and energy education engaging and accessible to all," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "By inspiring young people and connecting them with relevant resources and future opportunities in the energy sector, we're helping shape a brighter tomorrow."

"Ontario Tech University is pleased to collaborate on WattNext, connecting our expertise in energy research, innovation and education with the evolving needs of Ontarians today and tomorrow," said Dr. Steven Murphy, President and Vice-Chancellor, Ontario Tech University. "WattNext encourages curiosity, empowers learners of all ages, and inspires the next generation of innovators who will drive Canada's clean energy future. As Canada's leading energy university, we're committed to advancing solutions that balance technology with conscience, ensuring energy innovation uplifts people and protects our planet."

"Ontario's clean energy future will be built by the young minds that we inspire today," said Rudy Cuzzetto, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce. "Exciting initiatives like WattNext will help our youth see themselves as the engineers, innovators, and skilled tradespeople who will help lead our energy transformation. By investing in energy literacy, we're laying the foundation for a stronger future, where affordable, reliable, and clean energy powers opportunity and prosperity across the province for generations to come."

About Ontario Power Generation

As Ontario's largest and one of North America's most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario. OPG and its family of companies are advancing the development of new low-carbon technologies, refurbishment projects and electrification initiatives to power the growing demands of a clean economy. Learn more about how the company is delivering these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships and strong communities at OPG.com.

About Ontario Science Centre

For over 55 years, the Ontario Science Centre has inspired passion for the human adventure of discovery through hands-on experiences that educate and entertain kids and adults alike. As a global leader in interactive STEM learning and an agency of the Government of Ontario, the Science Centre plays a vital role in the province's education and innovation ecosystems. With a future home at Ontario Place, the Science Centre continues to bring science to life in new ways – through partnerships, pop-ups and events, curriculum-based resources, and satellite locations. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca and sign up for eNews to discover where we'll be next.

About Ontario Tech University

Ontario Tech University is Canada's premier institution for energy-related education and research. Committed to addressing the global energy crisis, we drive innovation and sustainability in Canada's energy sector through strategic research and training initiatives. Through strong partnerships and market-driven programs, we provide students with practical training and real-world experience, ensuring they remain at the forefront of technological advancements. Our commitment to talent development, innovation and technology positions us as a catalyst for shaping Canada's future energy strategy. Learn more at ontariotechu.ca/energy

