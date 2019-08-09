OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

Ontario Power Generation Inc.

Aug 09, 2019, 10:43 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results on August 15, 2019. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.

When:

Friday, August 16, 2019

Time:

11:00 a.m.

Where:

Web Teleconference

 

Web Conference Information

Click here to access the meeting:

OPG Investor Conference

Event Number:

716 056 965

Event Password:

Invest2

 

Dial-in Information

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):

1-800-806-5484

Local dial-in number:

416-340-2217

Passcode:

4296400#

 

Other interested parties and media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

For further information: Ontario Power Generation, Media Relations, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008, Follow us on Twitter @opg

