OPG To Host Investor Teleconference
Aug 09, 2019, 10:43 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results on August 15, 2019. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.
When:
Friday, August 16, 2019
Time:
11:00 a.m.
Where:
Web Teleconference
Web Conference Information
Click here to access the meeting:
Event Number:
716 056 965
Event Password:
Invest2
Dial-in Information
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-800-806-5484
Local dial-in number:
416-340-2217
Passcode:
4296400#
Other interested parties and media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.
SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.
For further information: Ontario Power Generation, Media Relations, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008, Follow us on Twitter @opg
