OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results on August 15, 2019. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.

When: Friday, August 16, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. Where: Web Teleconference

Web Conference Information



Click here to access the meeting: OPG Investor Conference Event Number: 716 056 965 Event Password: Invest2

Dial-in Information



Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484 Local dial-in number: 416-340-2217 Passcode: 4296400#



Other interested parties and media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

