OPG supports Ontario in Building the Hydrogen Economy

In our Climate Change Plan, released last November coinciding with the two-year anniversary of the Province's Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan, OPG pledged not only to be a net-zero carbon company by 2040, but to act as a catalyst for efficient, economy-wide decarbonization by 2050. To meet that goal, we are advancing innovative and clean technologies and solutions, including hydrogen.

Low-carbon hydrogen has the potential to reduce or offset emissions in a variety of applications. It can be used to power fuel cells in vehicles, which could help replace diesel engines in the heavy-duty and long-haul trucking industry. Hydrogen can also be used as a substitute for high-emitting industrial applications such as steel- and cement-making. It is also possible to blend hydrogen with natural gas to reduce carbon impact.

"The clean reliable electricity we produce in Ontario has the power to fuel low-carbon hydrogen production," said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. "Our Climate Change plan pledged to drive innovation toward a cleaner future for Ontarians. This RFMI is a concrete step toward meeting that commitment."

"The Ontario government sees tremendous potential in low-carbon hydrogen as a clean fuel, which is why we are developing a strategy for building the hydrogen economy in the province as part of our Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan," said Jeff Yurek, Ontario's Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. "We believe Ontario's clean electricity sector has a critical role to play as we drive innovation, attract investment, create more jobs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by using low-carbon hydrogen."

"Hydrogen's moment has come," said Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources. "It is the low-carbon fuel that will help us get to net-zero. Companies like OPG are working to lower emissions and develop opportunities for low-carbon hydrogen use."

Low-carbon hydrogen production is ramping up and jurisdictions are committing resources to accelerate this process as they see this fuel as a key component of their long-term climate strategies.

Ontario is well-positioned to drive growth in a low-carbon hydrogen economy, with our low-carbon electricity supply supported by an extensive natural gas distribution system as well as several projects and companies already established and/or in development.

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

