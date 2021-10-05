OPG subsidiary to PowerON electric vehicle fleets

Infrastructure delivery and project management;

Operations and maintenance;

On-site generation, battery storage and back-up power; and,

Smart charging and energy management.

The new OPG subsidiary minimizes the risk of electrification for fleets by taking on the construction and operation of charging infrastructure, greatly simplifying the process, and allowing fleets to focus on their core operations. PowerON's solution reduces cost and time to electrify while significantly increasing charging reliability for fleets.

The company also works with customers on finding solutions to manage the up-front cost of electrification.

Quick Facts

Electrifying the transportation sector is only one of OPG's many climate change related actions as the company works to be net zero by 2040 and a catalyst for a net-zero economy by 2050.

PowerON is currently working with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and Toronto Hydro to electrify the TTC's bus fleet, North America's largest transit electrification project to date, with PowerON slated to design, build, own, operate, and maintain the charging infrastructure

Transportation is currently responsible for about 30 per cent of Ontario's emissions. Reducing greenhouse gas in this sector is key to meeting climate change goals.

emissions. Reducing greenhouse gas in this sector is key to meeting climate change goals. Ontario's electricity is among the cleanest in the world, responsible for only two per cent of Ontario's total emissions.

Quotes

"PowerON is leveraging Ontario's clean electricity to help decarbonize other sectors," said PowerON's Theresa Dekker. "We know electrification of transportation is a high impact strategy to help meet climate change goals, and we have the infrastructure and large project expertise necessary to enable municipal and other fleets to make the transition."

"Ontario's grid, one of the cleanest in the world, is well-placed to support electrification of transportation and other sectors," said Ontario Minister of Energy Todd Smith. "We welcome creation of PowerON to help Ontario fleets use the province's clean energy to drive economic growth."

"As our government continues to expand and improve Ontario's transportation network, it is important that municipalities have the opportunity to power their transit with clean electricity," said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. "To help lead that transition, PowerON will leverage their expertise to create a greener future across our province and support economic growth."

About OPG

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

