OPG's Indigenous Opportunities Network Partners with UBC Millwrights to Power Bright Futures

Gary Paulin, OPG's Senior Staffing Officer and ION Project Manager says the key is to engage early and often with Indigenous groups to identify opportunities. "By working together and ensuring open communication, we can promote and deliver work placement and training opportunities for qualified Indigenous applicants."

"At OPG we are impressed with the professionalism we see in the Millwrights working in our facilities. This is a testament to both the training program in place and the high level of skill from the participants who demonstrate great pride in their workmanship." Bill Owens SVP, Refurbishment Execution Nuclear Refurbishment, Ontario Power Generation.

Darlington's refurbishment is the largest clean energy project in Canada, drawing on the skills and expertise of workers from across Ontario. With Bruce Power's Major Component Replacement (MCR) program underway, the demand for skilled trades in Ontario is at its peak.

"The OPG ION and UBC Millwright partnership ensures more Indigenous learners have access to the skills and knowledge required to secure a career in nuclear construction; providing participants with a blended learning environment of theory, safety certifications, and hands-on training," said OPG Construction Manager Scott Cameron. "Working in step with the UBC Millwrights, we assist by mentoring and guiding candidates through the steps to be a Journeyperson in the Millwright trade."

Drew Chittenden, UBC Millwright Local 2309 Assistant Business Manager, points out UBC Millwrights are always in high demand for their flexibility of skill and broad knowledge of the mechanical field.

"The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario is pleased to partner with OPG's Indigenous Opportunities Network providing apprenticeship, training development and work opportunities within the energy sector. By partnering with UBC Millwrights, our Partners get direct access to the most highly skilled millwrights in the industry," states MRCO Assistant EST, Mark Beardsworth.

About UBC Millwright Local 2309 - Toronto

UBC Millwright Local 2309 is one of eight affiliated Local Unions of The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO), United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario.

We represent thousands of woman and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.

UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

SOURCE UBC Millwright Local 2309

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact Drew Chittenden, [email protected]