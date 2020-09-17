OPG's Centre for Canadian Nuclear Sustainability Announces New Innovative Collaboration Between Laurentis Energy Partners and BWXT

The project between LEP and BWXT will develop new technology to recycle heavy water used to cool Canadian pressurized heavy-water reactors such as those in OPG's Pickering and Darlington Nuclear Generating Stations. Once recycled, the heavy water will be utilized in a growing number of non-nuclear applications that include pharmaceuticals, medical diagnostics and next generation electronics including fibre optics.

OPG recently launched the CCNS to support sustainable innovative solutions for the clean energy lifecycle of nuclear infrastructure. By identifying opportunities and aligning projects, the CCNS will lead the industry to provide a safe, cost effective, environmentally and socially responsible decommissioning of OPG's nuclear assets.

"The Centre for Canadian Nuclear Sustainability provides the opportunity for industry leaders to combine their research and expertise to support innovative and sustainable solutions in nuclear lifecycle management," said Carla Carmichael, Vice President of Nuclear Decommissioning Strategies for OPG. "This agreement between Laurentis Energy Partners and BWXT is a great example of the CCNS in action."

"This made in Ontario solution for heavy water management will further bolster Laurentis Energy Partners' reputation as a leading innovator in worldwide nuclear solutions," said Jason Van Wart, Vice President of Laurentis Energy Partners. "We look forward to continuing to build our strong relationship with BWXT."

"We are excited to expand our collaborative relationship with LEP through development of sustainable technology for recycling of heavy water," said president of BWXT Canada, John MacQuarrie. "As a CCNS member, we look forward to leveraging BWXT's capabilities in combination with our industry partners to develop more innovative solutions in the nuclear sector."

About BWXT Canada Ltd.:

BWXT Canada Ltd. (BWXT Canada) has over 60 years of expertise and experience in the design, manufacturing, commissioning and service of nuclear power generation equipment. This includes steam generators, nuclear fuel and fuel components, critical plant components, parts and related plant services. BWXT Canada's sister company, BWXT ITG Canada, Inc. (BWXT ITG) provides its customers, who conduct life-saving medical procedures for patients around the world, the benefit of decades of experience in the development, manufacturing, packaging and delivery of medical isotopes and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, BWXT in Canada has approximately 1,500 employees at locations in Cambridge, Dundas, Peterborough, Toronto, Arnprior, Pickering, Port Elgin, Owen Sound, Kanata and Oakville, Ontario, and Vancouver, British Columbia. BWXT Canada is a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT). Follow us on Twitter @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

About Laurentis Energy Partners:

Laurentis Energy Partners, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation formed in 2012. Laurentis is an industry leading provider of inspection, maintenance, engineering, and project management services for the nuclear, and hydroelectric power generation industries. Laurentis services its base of international clients from offices in Toronto, Ontario; Pickering, Ontario; Tiverton, Ontario; Saint John, New Brunswick and Bucharest, Romania.

About OPG:

OPG is a climate change leader and the largest clean energy electricity generator in the province, providing almost half of the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America, with expertise in nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, solar and natural gas technologies.

Follow us @OPG

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information: OPG Media Relations, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008

Related Links

http://www.opg.com

