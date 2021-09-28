OPG's Board of Directors now over 50 per cent women

This is part of OPG's commitment to build greater equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) throughout the organization. OPG has also committed to Equal by 30, a public pledge by public and private sector organizations to work towards equal pay, equal leadership and equal opportunities for women in the clean energy sector by 2030.

OPG's independent board members bring extraordinary expertise and a varied skilled set in OPG's most critical operational and strategic areas, including: the broader energy sector, including nuclear; finance; audit; human resources and talent attraction and retention; environmental, social and governance; and infrastructure project management.

Members of OPG's Board include Chair Wendy Kei and independent members: Mary Filippelli, John Herron, Selma Lussenburg, Scott McDonald, Jill Pepall, Tracy Primeau, Jim Reinsch, James Sheppard and Anju Virmani. OPG CEO Ken Hartwick is the sole non-independent member of the Board.

Quick Facts

OPG is a member of 30% Club Canada, a campaign that aims to have 30 per cent of board seats and senior management positions in the Canadian business community held by women by 2022.

As well, OPG is a member of Catalyst, an organization focussed on building workplaces that work for women, through research, education, and events.

OPG is a recipient of the 2019 Outstanding Commitment to Employment Equity Award, one of several such recognitions the company has received.

In March, 2021, the OPG Board of Directors was selected by the Governance Professionals of Canada in a Special Edition Showcase in the category of Board Diversity and Inclusion.

in a Special Edition Showcase in the category of Board Diversity and Inclusion. The company has also committed to becoming one of Canada's best diversity employers by 2023 and becoming a global leader in equity, diversity and inclusion best practices by 2030.

best diversity employers by 2023 and becoming a global leader in equity, diversity and inclusion best practices by 2030. OPG was the very first signatory of the Electricity Human Resources Canada Accord which has now expanded to include other forms of ED&I such as racialized minorities, LGBTQ2S+, and Persons with Disabilities, in addition to Women.

Watch for OPG's updated ED&I policy, to be released in late 2021.

Quotes

"As Chair of OPG's Board of Directors, I welcome the addition of these three talented women, who join our accomplished team to help guide the company through this exciting time," said Wendy Kei, Chair of OPG's Board of Directors. "Ensuring we have a diverse board is not only the right thing to do, but will be critical as we help lead decarbonization, within the electricity sector, and in Ontario's broader economy."

"At OPG, we set progressive goals for increasing diversity on our Board and throughout our company, because we know we are stronger for the mix of talent and perspective of a more diverse organization," said Ken Hartwick, OPG's President and CEO. "Advancing solutions to the greatest challenge of our time, climate change, requires varied voices and experience, and that is reflected in the make-up of our Board of Directors."

"I want to welcome the new board members and congratulate OPG on assembling such a strong and talented Board of Directors," said Ontario Minister of Energy Todd Smith. "This board holds an excellent mix of experience, expertise and perspective, which will be absolutely critical as we work toward a clean, reliable and affordable energy future for all Ontarians."

About OPG

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

