OPG releases Sustainable Finance Framework

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) released its Sustainable Finance Framework ("the Framework") today, replacing OPG's Green Bond Framework (2021). The Framework will permit funding of a broader range of clean energy technologies as well as initiatives to create opportunities for Indigenous communities and businesses.

The Framework provides opportunities to facilitate Indigenous communities and businesses participating in OPG's projects and initiatives through procurement, training, education and employment. Introducing social categories focused on Indigenous Reconciliation in this framework will enable established bond investors and OPG to further commitments to engage and work with Indigenous communities, businesses, and organizations to advance Reconciliation.

In addition, under the Framework, net proceeds from OPG's sustainable bond issuance may now finance a broader array of projects and programs, including:

New nuclear projects, such as small modular reactors and large new nuclear, in addition to maintenance or refurbishment of existing facilities

Renewable energy projects like hydro refurbishment, solar, wind and hydrogen production

Energy efficiency and management solutions such as energy storage and clean fuel storage

Clean transportation initiatives such as zero-emissions vehicles, and

Developing climate adaptation and resilience capabilities for flood protection and extreme weather.

BMO and RBC Capital Markets acted as Co-Sustainable Structuring Agents for OPG's Sustainable Finance Framework.

Key facts

This Framework replaces OPG's Green Bond framework (2021) which introduced funding for the refurbishment and maintenance of existing nuclear facilities.

OPG was the first Canadian utility to issue green bonds in Canada and together with its subsidiaries is the largest corporate issuer in Canada (as of March 31, 2024 ), with more than $3 billion to date.

and together with its subsidiaries is the largest corporate issuer in (as of ), with more than to date. OPG is working on leading edge of clean energy technologies, including: Deploying North America's first grid-scale small modular reactor, the first of a fleet of four OPG and partners will build at the Darlington New Nuclear Project site, pending regulatory approval. Developing hydrogen production facilities across the province through its subsidiary, Atura Power.

S&P Global Ratings, a leading provider of independent, research-based evaluations of green bond and sustainability financing frameworks completed a second-party opinion on OPG's Sustainable Finance Framework. This evaluation indicated OPG's Framework is aligned with certain International Capital Market Association Principles. Refer to the second-party opinion on OPG's Investor Relations webpage for more details.

Quotes

"As Canada's largest corporate green bond issuer, expanding our eligible use of proceeds from these bonds recognizes growing demand for clean electricity and OPG's commitment to advancing economic Reconciliation with Indigenous Nations and communities," said Aida Cipolla, OPG's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Services Officer. "Partnerships will be key to achieving economy-wide decarbonization and lasting environmental benefits."

About OPG

As one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are leading the development of new clean technologies, refurbishment projects, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demand of a clean economy. Learn more about how the company is advancing these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG's Climate Change Plan, Reconciliation Action Plan, and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy.

