OPG releases first-ever Reconciliation Action Plan

Key to the plan: OPG commits to growing economic impact for Indigenous communities and businesses to $1 billion over the next 10 years, through ongoing operations, projects and initiatives.

The action plan outlines the overall goals and the supporting actions OPG will take in five key areas:

Leadership: Commit to reconciliation as a journey and track progress with metrics and targets around commitments

Commit to reconciliation as a journey and track progress with metrics and targets around commitments Relationships: Build positive and mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities and peoples based on respect and understanding

Build positive and mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities and peoples based on respect and understanding People: Create an engaged and inclusive workforce that reflects the broad diversity of Indigenous communities and people across OPG

Create an engaged and inclusive workforce that reflects the broad diversity of Indigenous communities and people across OPG Economic Empowerment: Advance economic reconciliation with Indigenous communities and businesses through meaningful engagement, collaboration and partnership

Advance economic reconciliation with Indigenous communities and businesses through meaningful engagement, collaboration and partnership Environmental Stewardship: Be a trusted partner in environmental stewardship and an ally in addressing climate change

OPG's RAP will serve as a roadmap to reconciliation with goals that will require input and collaboration with Indigenous communities, post-secondary institutions, vendors and many others to see successful outcomes and deliverables.

Learn more about OPG's Reconciliation Action Plan.

Quick Facts

Quotes

"For more than a century, Ontario Power Generation and its predecessor company have produced essential electricity for the province, while operating on the treaty lands and traditional territories of Indigenous peoples," said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. "We are determined to seek meaningful ways to demonstrate reconciliation. This action plan is the next step in that journey."

"OPG's genuine commitment to reconciliation is demonstrated by achievement of Gold status in the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) program," said Tabatha Bull, CCAB CEO. "We are pleased to see OPG take concrete steps to put words into meaningful action."

"I am greatly encouraged to see OPG taking decisive action towards meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous people," said Greg Rickford, Ontario's Minister of Indigenous Affairs. "Reconciliation requires buy-in from everyone to truly work and ensure full, equal participation of Indigenous peoples in Ontario's economy. OPG's Reconciliation Action Plan represents a significant milestone in the reconciliation process, and one that I am confident will prove inspiring to other organizations."

"Generation partnerships between OPG and Indigenous communities show real commitment to meaningful change, and this action plan represents the next steps in that commitment," said Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Energy. "I commend OPG for prioritizing this important work to advance reconciliation through meaningful collaboration and partnership with communities."

About OPG

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

