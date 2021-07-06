OPG provides donation to Feed Ontario

As was the case with OPG's 2020 food security support efforts, the 2021 donation will benefit 1,200 Feed Ontario food relief agency partners across the province, with a focus on food banks and agency partners in OPG host communities.

OPG has taken a leadership role in supporting communities since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quick facts

OPG's support will provide the equivalent of 750,000 healthy meals for people across the province facing food insecurity and hunger.

This is the second year OPG has partnered with Feed Ontario to help increase food security for Ontarians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feed Ontario is the province's largest collective of hunger-relief organizations, moving millions of pounds of nutritious food to all corners of the province each year.

Quotes

"Feed Ontario, and its network of food banks, are doing life-saving work, ensuring food gets to those who need it most during the pandemic, and we feel it is imperative to support that work," said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. "While we've worked to safely and reliably keep the lights on for Ontarians throughout the pandemic, these organizations have also served a critical need. In supporting them, we are supporting the communities we serve."

"We are so grateful for Ontario Power Generation's renewed support," says Carolyn Stewart, Executive Director at Feed Ontario. "The COVID-19 pandemic has put additional pressures on individuals and families, and the food banks that serve them, across Ontario. OPG's continued commitment to our work will help ensure that food banks throughout our province have the food and resources they need to continue to serve our communities in these challenging times."

About OPG

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

About Feed Ontario

From securing fresh and healthy food sources, to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in our work to end hunger and poverty.

Join us as we Feed Ontario and help build a healthier province. Every $1 raised provides three meals to an Ontarian in need.

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008, Follow us @opg

Related Links

http://www.opg.com

