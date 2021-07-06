OPG provides donation to Feed Ontario
Jul 06, 2021, 10:00 ET
Donation will provide 750,000 healthy meals to Ontarians
TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation is donating $250,000 to help feed Ontarians during these challenging times.
The funding will be used by hunger relief organization Feed Ontario to buy and distribute food in bulk, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put additional pressures on the province's food banks, individuals and families. A portion will go toward the Farm to Food program, a partnership with Feed Ontario member UHC – Hub of Opportunities which gathers surplus produce from local farms to prepare nutritious frozen soups for distribution to Ontario food banks.
As was the case with OPG's 2020 food security support efforts, the 2021 donation will benefit 1,200 Feed Ontario food relief agency partners across the province, with a focus on food banks and agency partners in OPG host communities.
OPG has taken a leadership role in supporting communities since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quick facts
- OPG's support will provide the equivalent of 750,000 healthy meals for people across the province facing food insecurity and hunger.
- This is the second year OPG has partnered with Feed Ontario to help increase food security for Ontarians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Feed Ontario is the province's largest collective of hunger-relief organizations, moving millions of pounds of nutritious food to all corners of the province each year.
Quotes
"Feed Ontario, and its network of food banks, are doing life-saving work, ensuring food gets to those who need it most during the pandemic, and we feel it is imperative to support that work," said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. "While we've worked to safely and reliably keep the lights on for Ontarians throughout the pandemic, these organizations have also served a critical need. In supporting them, we are supporting the communities we serve."
"We are so grateful for Ontario Power Generation's renewed support," says Carolyn Stewart, Executive Director at Feed Ontario. "The COVID-19 pandemic has put additional pressures on individuals and families, and the food banks that serve them, across Ontario. OPG's continued commitment to our work will help ensure that food banks throughout our province have the food and resources they need to continue to serve our communities in these challenging times."
About OPG
As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.
About Feed Ontario
From securing fresh and healthy food sources, to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in our work to end hunger and poverty.
Join us as we Feed Ontario and help build a healthier province. Every $1 raised provides three meals to an Ontarian in need.
