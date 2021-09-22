OPG partners to get food to those who need it in Durham

$50,000 towards their bulk food purchasing program

$50,000 to support their transportation program to distribute food safely and efficiently to their food relief partner agencies supporting those in need in Durham Region.

FTND works with member agencies and community partners to alleviate food insecurity by providing fresh, frozen, and non-perishable items to those who need it most, working with over 60 emergency food relief partner agencies across Durham Region. Since March 2020 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, FTND has seen an approximately 30 per cent increase in food bank usage and 20 per cent increase in emergency meal program visits, year over year, across its network of front-line providers.

September is National Hunger Action Month. Read more about how FTND is encouraging Durham residents to help those who need it most.

Quick Facts

OPG has taken an active role in supporting communities since the pandemic began.

Since April 2020, with the support of the community, FTND has shared over 2.6 million pounds of food to support those facing food insecurity in the Region.

For every $1 donated, FTND can collect/rescue, process and distribute $7 worth of food to the community.

donated, FTND can collect/rescue, process and distribute worth of food to the community. October is "Thanks for Giving" month; learn more about community food drives or how to host your own food drive or fundraiser.

Quotes

"More than a year into the worldwide pandemic, we know it continues to be a difficult time for many in our community," said Jennifer Knox, Corporate Affairs Director (Nuclear). "We truly believe it is our responsibility to help out in the communities where we operate, especially during such an unprecedented time. We are grateful to organizations like Feed the Need in Durham for their work in ensuring donations like this go where they are most needed, and to OPG employees, who regularly step up to support our community."

"Feed the Need in Durham appreciates and is humbled by the ongoing support we have received from OPG. While we have faced many challenges over the past 20 months, we have been overwhelmed by the support of our corporate partners as we work to meet the needs of our community." said Ben Earle, Executive Director. "FTND has been able to continue to nourish our community through these challenges because we have the support of partners like OPG."

About OPG

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

About Feed the Need Durham

Feed the Need in Durham believes that hunger should not prevent anyone from fulfilling their potential or participating fully in the life of their community. It is their mandate to work with their member agencies and community partners to alleviate food insecurity by providing fresh, frozen, and non-perishable food to those who need it most in Durham Region.

