OPG Partnering with Indspire to Build Brighter Futures

Named after one of the most notable engineers in OPG's history, the John Wesley Beaver Memorial Award was established in 1997 by OPG's predecessor, Ontario Hydro, and is administered by OPG's Indigenous Circle, a resource and networking group for Indigenous employees. Previously, two students per year benefited from the scholarship, which considers not only academic merit, but also leadership skills and community involvement. Under the expanded program, six scholarships per year will be awarded in each of the first two years, with eight scholarships in the third year.

Beaver, who died in 1980, was a fighter pilot during the Second World War and served as Chief of Alderville First Nation in the early 1950s. He joined Ontario Hydro in 1949 as a junior engineer and quickly rose through the ranks over 23 years, eventually becoming the Operations Engineer for Northeastern Ontario.

Learn more about eligibility and how to apply for the John Wesley Beaver Memorial Award.

QUOTES

"John Wesley Beaver exemplified the leadership qualities we at OPG embrace," said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. "These scholarships pay tribute to him while encouraging Indigenous students to pursue their education and reach their full potential. We are truly committed to supporting Indigenous youth in pursuit of higher education"

"I commend OPG and Indspire on their partnership to provide educational opportunities to Indigenous youth," said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Energy, Northern Development and Mines. "OPG is a champion of Indigenous education and advancement, and I am sure that the expansion of the John Wesley Beaver Memorial Scholarship Program will help shape and inspire Canada's next generation of Indigenous leaders."

"We are pleased to recognize this timely and meaningful expression of OPG's ongoing commitment to Indigenous education," said Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire. "This expansion of the John Wesley Beaver Memorial Scholarship represents a host of new opportunities for Indigenous learners – and serves as a testament to the importance of John Wesley Beaver's legacy."

QUICK FACTS

OPG is also a sponsor of Soaring, Indspire's annual Indigenous Youth Empowerment Gathering. Soaring allows Indigenous high school students to learn about career and post-secondary education options by participating in career workshops.

Soaring, Indspire's annual Indigenous Youth Empowerment Gathering. Soaring allows Indigenous high school students to learn about career and post-secondary education options by participating in career workshops. OPG's Indigenous Opportunities in Nuclear program (ION) is a unique initiative designed to increase the number of Indigenous people working in the nuclear industry. Working closely with Kagita Mikam Aboriginal Employment and Training and the Electrical Power Systems Construction Association (EPSCA), ION places workers in the building trades on some of OPG's most diverse and innovative projects.

OPG has a strong track record in developing and maintaining mutually beneficial working relationships with Indigenous communities throughout Ontario , creating economic opportunities, training and jobs. Read more.

About OPG

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

About Indspire

Indspire is a national Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada.

Follow us @opg

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information: OPG Media Relations, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008

Related Links

http://www.opg.com

