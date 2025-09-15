OPG opens its doors to the community

The 2025 Power Expo expands to two Durham locations for one fun-filled day

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) invites the community to spark its imagination and supercharge the weekend at this year's Community Power Expo on Saturday, Sept. 20.

This year, the excitement is doubling with the public invited to visit both the Darlington Energy Complex (1855 Energy Drive in Courtice) and the Pickering Nuclear site (1675 Montgomery Park Road in Pickering).

OPG's Community Power Expo will take place Saturday, Sept. 20. (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

It's a free, fun-filled day for the whole family, packed with hands-on activities, live demonstrations, and amazing ways to explore the world of power generation and clean energy.

At the Darlington Energy Complex:

Get up close with the world's first life-sized CANDU® reactor mock-up

Sneak a peek at the future grounds of the G7's first Small Modular Reactor (SMR)

Learn from Ontario Science Centre representatives who will have immersive power experiences for the whole family.

At the Pickering Nuclear site:

Get a behind-the-scenes look at a mock nuclear control room

Enjoy immersive electricity experiences

Take a selfie with the station as your backdrop

Stop by for a chance to connect with some of the Earth Rangers furry friends.

The fun doesn't stop there – attendees can enjoy entertainment and tasty treats from local food trucks. Kids (and kids at heart) will love checking out the OPG Fire Truck or diving into fun, interactive experiences that show how electricity impacts the world they live in.

Whether you're a student, a science lover, or just curious about how OPG is electrifying life, there's something for everyone. OPG encourages you to bring a non-perishable food donation to support community members in need. Accessible parking and facilities are available.

Key facts

With electricity demand set to increase by as much as 75% by 2050, OPG generating sites will continue to play a key role in powering Ontario .

. At Pickering, OPG is planning to refurbish Units 5-8, which, combined, currently produce approximately 10% of Ontario's electricity. Pending approvals, the refurbishment will extend the life of these clean energy workhorses by an additional 30+ years.

electricity. Pending approvals, the refurbishment will extend the life of these clean energy workhorses by an additional 30+ years. The existing Darlington Nuclear Generating Station's refurbishment is nearing completion. The $12.8 billion clean energy project is currently tracking ahead of schedule, for completion earlier in 2026 than originally planned, and on budget.

clean energy project is currently tracking ahead of schedule, for completion earlier in 2026 than originally planned, and on budget. When the plant is fully returned to service, it will meet approximately 20% of Ontario's current electricity needs.

current electricity needs. At the adjacent Darlington New Nuclear Project (DNNP) site, construction is now underway on the first commercial SMR in the G7. OPG plans to construct four SMRs at the site, pending regulatory approval. When complete, DNNP will produce enough power for approximately 1.2 million Ontario homes.

homes. OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations on 24 Ontario river systems. The company is currently working alongside First Nations in northern Ontario who lead co-planning to explore and advance opportunities for new clean hydropower to help meet Ontario's rising electricity demand.

About OPG

As Ontario's largest and one of North America's most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario. OPG and its family of companies are advancing the development of new low-carbon technologies, refurbishment projects and electrification initiatives to power the growing demands of a clean economy. Learn more about how the company is delivering these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships and strong communities at OPG.com.

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information, please contact: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008