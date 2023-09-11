OPG opens doors for 2023 Community Power Expo

Event to be held Sept. 16 in Clarington

CLARINGTON, ON, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Have you ever wondered how electricity is made? Do you want a glimpse into what Ontario's electric future looks like? Join OPG for the 2023 Community Power Expo.

OPG will host the free family event Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Darlington Energy Complex, 1855 Energy Drive, Clarington.

OPG's Community Power Expo (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

From nuclear and hydro power to energy storage and electric mobility, the Community Power Expo is an opportunity for the community to participate in an immersive experience and see how OPG is helping electrify life in one generation.

For more information, please visit: Event > OPG Community Power Expo - OPG

Quick facts

As part of the event, OPG is collecting non-perishable food items for community members in need, for distribution by Feed the Need in Durham .

. Visitors to the Community Power Expo can participate in interactive activities and buy a bite to eat at food trucks that will be on site that day.

Quote

"OPG is helping lead Ontario's clean electricity future, and we're thrilled to share how we're doing this by once again opening our doors to the community," said Heather Ferguson, OPG's Senior Vice President, Business Development and Corporate Affairs.

About OPG

As one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are leading the development of new clean technologies, refurbishment projects, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demand of a clean economy. Learn more about how the company is advancing these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG's Climate Change Plan, Reconciliation Action Plan, and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy.

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008, Follow us on Twitter: @opg