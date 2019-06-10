OPG Moving Headquarters to Clarington, Ontario

"This is an exciting opportunity for OPG to create a high-tech energy hub that promotes innovation and collaboration across the organization and with our partners and suppliers," said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. "This new campus will also help OPG reduce its real estate footprint and reduce the use of commercial leased space thus reducing costs that will benefit the Ontario ratepayers."

All of OPG's non-station-based positions in Toronto, Niagara and Durham region will be located in this new campus, which is expected to be completed in 2024. OPG will work closely with the Municipality of Clarington and each of the regions on this move.

OPG is one of the most diverse electricity generators in North America. It produces about half of the electricity Ontarians rely on every day, and its clean, safe, power costs an average of 40% less than other generators.

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008, Follow us @opg

