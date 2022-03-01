OPG extends partnership with Jack.org to support youth mental health

The partnership is the latest initiative by OPG to help fellow Ontarians during the COVID-19 pandemic. OPG has donated more than a million articles of personal protective equipment to help frontline health care workers and more than $1million to communities and groups supporting food vulnerable residents across the province.

Peer-to-peer program models like Be There have shown to be more effective than adult-led programs in terms of changing behaviours and attitudes about health. They also reduce the burden on service providers by promoting resilience and coping skills that can prevent acute crises.

Need for youth mental health programs and resources continues to grow. Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says there have been heightened levels of depression and anxiety among youth throughout the pandemic, leading to a serious, sustained negative impact.

Since launching in May 2019 , Be There has been visited by more than 850,000 people across Canada , and received two Webby Awards, including Top Health Website in the world.

"The continued work by Jack.org to break down the stigma associated with mental illness with compassion and care, and to provide accessible, practical resources is especially important as we pass the two-year mark of a global crisis that has had a significant impact on our youth," said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO.

"The continuation of OPG's generous support of Jack.org's Be There resource is absolutely invaluable at this critical time," said Eric Windeler, Founder & Executive Director, Jack.org. "Funding will allow for the expansion of Be There's reach so that more young people, and those who support them, have the knowledge and confidence they need to help someone who is struggling. We're ambitiously aiming for 150,000 individuals, including from Indigenous communities, to visit BeThere.org in Ontario this year."

"I'm proud that Ontario's energy sector continues to support community initiatives like this one," said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. "Our government is making the biggest investment in mental health in our province's history, with a combined $3.8 billion being invested over ten years through the Roadmap to Wellness. Youth mental health remains a shared priority."

Jack.org is the only Canadian charity training and empowering young leaders to revolutionize mental health. Through Jack Talks, Jack Chapters, Jack Summits and Be There, young leaders identify and dismantle barriers to positive mental health in their communities. Jack.org is working towards a Canada where all young people understand how to take care of their own mental health and look out for each other. A Canada without shame, where all those who need support have access to the help they deserve. For more information, visit www.jack.org and BeThere.org Follow our work on social: IG, TW and TikTok @jackdotorg and on FB and Linkedin @Jack.org

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

