OPG Building Better Ways to Charge Province's Transit

OPG is a trailblazer in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, design, operations and maintenance, leading the drive to decarbonize how Ontarians travel. The company has partnered to develop the Ivy Charging Network, Ontario's largest EV charging network.

As well, OPG is working with other municipal transit agencies and fleets to provide solutions to meet their EV charging infrastructure needs.

OPG's Climate Change Plan commits to being a net-zero carbon company by 2040 and to lead the charge to a net-zero economy in jurisdictions where we operate by 2050. Helping decarbonize transportation aligns with this plan.

QUOTES

"Our clean electricity is ready to help decarbonize other sectors – including transportation," said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. "As the largest utility in Ontario, we're well-positioned to coordinate a province-wide program for charging infrastructure to reduce transit-related emissions while providing the best possible value to Ontarians."

"I am greatly encouraged by the framework agreement between the TTC, Toronto Hydro, and Ontario Power Generation," said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development, and Mines. "Ontario is home to one of the cleanest electricity grids in the world. This new charging infrastructure will help our province further reduce greenhouse gas emissions as Ontario continues to lead North America in the electrification of the transportation sector and beyond."

"The electrification of more TTC buses on our roads will help contribute to lower carbon emissions throughout Ontario's transportation sector," said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. "By providing more environmentally friendly transit options, the TTC, OPG and Toronto Hydro are contributing to our government's efforts to build healthier communities across our province."

"With the largest fleet of battery-electric buses in North America, we are leading the charge towards full electrification and this innovative partnership with OPG and Toronto Hydro is one more example of that," said TTC CEO Rick Leary. "I am so proud of our collaboration on this important issue as we work towards a cleaner and more sustainable future for the City of Toronto."

"Toronto Hydro is excited to continue to play an active role in transportation electrification, including through our partnership with Ontario Power Generation and the Toronto Transit Commission to support the TTC in the electrification of the infrastructure needed to support its Green Fleet Program," said Anthony Haines, President and CEO, Toronto Hydro. "We believe electric vehicles – of all kinds – are the future of transportation."

QUICK FACTS

Ontario's electricity is among the cleanest in the world, responsible for only two per cent of Ontario's total emissions. We can use our clean electricity system to drive further emissions reductions in other sectors, including transportation.

In 2014, OPG burned its last piece of coal to produce electricity, the world's single largest action to date to combat climate change.

The transportation sector, including passenger vehicles, heavy trucking, transit and other modes, remains a significant driver of climate change, causing more than 30 per cent of Ontario's greenhouse gas pollution.

In partnership with Hydro One, OPG is currently developing the Ivy Charging Network, Ontario's largest EV charging network.

Hydrogen also plays a role in our efforts to decarbonize transportation.

ABOUT OPG

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

