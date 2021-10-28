OPG awards scholarships to three Indigenous students

Shelby Empey , a Métis woman from Kirkfield who is enrolled in her second year of Law school at the University of Ottawa and is heavily involved in her community and justice-seeking initiatives.

Brooke Gelinas, a Métis woman from Iroquois Falls who is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science program at the University of Western Ontario. Gelinas is very involved in her community as a volunteer and charity event organizer.

Gregory Rickard was born and raised in Moose Factory. After seven years as a police constable with the Nishnawbe Aski police force, he is now at Confederation College, studying Human Resources. Rickard is passionate about youth programs and creating awareness around stigmas associated with mental illness.

Named after one of the most notable engineers in OPG's history, the John Wesley Beaver Scholarship was established in 1995 by OPG's predecessor, Ontario Hydro, and is administered by OPG's Indigenous Circle, a resource and networking group for Indigenous employees.

OPG's recently released first-ever Reconciliation Action Plan acts as a road map for how OPG works in partnership with Indigenous communities, businesses and organizations to advance reconciliation. This includes establishing partnerships with Indigenous professional associations, Indigenous student organizations and post-secondary institutions.

OPG has partnered with Indspire's Building Brighter Futures Bursaries, Scholarships and Awards program to expand the program from two recipients per year to 20 $10,000 scholarships over the course of the next three years. Empey, Gelinas and Rickard are the first recipients under the expanded program.

OPG has a strong track record in developing and maintaining mutually beneficial working relationships with Indigenous communities throughout Ontario, creating economic opportunities, training and jobs.

John Wesley Beaver, who died in 1980, was a fighter pilot during the Second World War and served as Chief of Alderville First Nation in the early 1950s. He joined Ontario Hydro in 1949 as a junior engineer and quickly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the Operations Engineer for Northeastern Ontario.

First Nations (status or non-status), Inuit or Métis students are eligible for the John Wesley Beaver Scholarship.

"Congratulations to these exceptional students on the extraordinary achievements that have earned them this scholarship," said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. "When we launched our Reconciliation Action Plan, we talked about the fact reconciliation is about more than saying the right thing; it's about taking concrete actions to build a better future. The John Wesley Beaver Scholarship program is one of the ways we do that."

"We are pleased to work with OPG on this expanded program aimed at inspiring achievement in First Nations, Inuit and Métis people so they will achieve their highest potential," said Mike DeGagné, President and CEO of Indspire. "OPG's role in this program shows true commitment to ensuring that Indigenous students have the financial means to succeed on their educational journeys."

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

