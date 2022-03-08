OPG awards scholarships to three Indigenous students

Desiree Boulter , a Biology student at Algoma University who is from Bruce Mines and a member of the Red Rock Indian Band. Her future goals involve educating and inspiring people on the subject of sustainable living.

Named after one of the most notable engineers in OPG's history, the John Wesley Beaver Memorial Scholarship (JWBMS) was established in 1995 by OPG's predecessor, Ontario Hydro. The award is administered by OPG's Indigenous Circle, a resource and networking group for Indigenous employees.

Quick Facts

OPG's recently released Reconciliation Action Plan acts as a road map for how OPG works in partnership with Indigenous communities, businesses and organizations to advance reconciliation. This includes establishing partnerships with Indigenous professional associations, Indigenous student organizations and post-secondary institutions.

OPG has partnered with Indspire's Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships and Awards Program to expand the JWBMS from two recipients per year to a total of twenty $10,000 recipients over the 2021/22 - 2023/24 period.

recipients over the 2021/22 - 2023/24 period. First Nations (status or non-status), Inuit or Métis students are eligible for the John Wesley Beaver Scholarship. Learn more about eligibility and how to apply.

Quotes

"OPG has a strong track record in developing and maintaining mutually beneficial working relationships with Indigenous communities throughout Ontario, and we have committed, through the Reconciliation Action Plan, to doing more," said Heather Ferguson, Senior Vice President, Business Development Strategy and Corporate Affairs. "Helping these very deserving students achieve their educational goals is just the kind of concrete action we pledged to undertake to help build a better future."

"Congratulations to the recipients of the John Wesley Beaver Scholarship; we wish you all the best on your educational journey," said Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Energy. "I commend OPG for supporting these accomplished students as we work to build relationships with indigenous communities and advance reconciliation through concrete action."

"Congratulations to the three most recent recipients of the John Wesley Beaver Memorial Scholarship for this recognition of their academic achievements," said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs. "Through its ongoing commitment to an inclusive workforce, support for Indigenous youth, and partnerships with Indigenous communities, OPG is helping to further reconciliation and build a brighter future for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

"A heartfelt congratulations to the award recipients," said Tabatha Bull, President and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. "As one of the inaugural recipients of the John Wesley Beaver award, I can say firsthand how impactful awards such as this are to young Indigenous people in pursuit of their academic goals. Kudos to OPG for continuing this award."

"This award will allow me to prioritize my academic success," said scholarship recipient Desiree Boulter. "It also boosted my confidence and made me feel supported – both of which help me better handle school-related challenges."

"Receiving this scholarship has significantly assisted in meeting school-related expenses, allowing me to live close to school to complete my studies," said scholarship recipient Brittney Pigeau. "I would highly encourage other students to apply for this award."

"Receiving this scholarship has allowed me to focus exclusively on my studies while I complete my education, by reducing the financial burden," said scholarship recipient Tiffany Plain. "I'm very grateful to OPG for taking steps to increase Indigenous representation in their workforce and for building relationships with Indigenous communities."

About OPG

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

