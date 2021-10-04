OPG awards Bird Construction initial contract for Clarington Campus

OPG announced in 2019 it would consolidate all non-station based staff at one location: a newly-constructed headquarters campus adjacent to the existing Darlington Energy Complex in Clarington, in Durham Region, ready for occupancy in 2024. This reduces OPG's real estate and related costs, and reinforces Durham's leadership role in driving clean energy innovation as Canada's clean energy capital.

Construction and increased employment numbers in Clarington will produce spin-off economic impacts and opportunities across Durham Region.

The new campus will provide more than just a place to work; it will offer a thoughtful environment designed to:

Enhance collaboration,

Empower innovation, and

Embody OPG's climate change goals

The design for the campus will include optimization of building performance, Indigenous design aspects, and energy conservation and other sustainable building features

In the coming months, OPG and Bird will develop and refine the architectural design for the new building, as well as the associated technology and engineering. Ground is expected to be broken in early 2022, followed by the construction of the foundations and supporting parking facilities. In 2023, the building exterior will be constructed, and the interior completed and commissioned into 2024. The building is expected to be ready for occupancy in 2024.

Once complete, the campus will consolidate non-station staff from existing OPG offices across the Greater Toronto Area , Niagara, and Durham Region.

, Niagara, and Durham Region. The campus will be built and operated with low carbon and sustainable principles, in alignment with OPG's Climate Change Plan.

"We are pleased to be taking this next step toward uniting our non-station staff under one roof in Clarington," said Ken Hartwick, OPG president and CEO. "The Campus Plan represents a significant investment in OPG's future and is an indication that we see OPG leading the clean electricity sector for the next generation."

"We are very proud to be selected as the key partner on this substantial and important project for Ontario Power Generation," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "Bird is looking forward to delivering this project in collaboration with its partners and OPG to successfully meet client goals as well as employ innovative and sustainable project solutions."

"The plan to build a clean energy headquarters in Durham will result in real estate savings for OPG, delivering real value for money," said Durham MPP Lindsey Park. "This builds on OPG's decades of history in the Durham Region, and the new campus supports our local vision of building a clean energy capital in Clarington."

"Durham Region is Ontario's clean energy capital, currently producing about 30 per cent of Ontario's energy," said Durham Regional Chairman John Henry. "Durham is already home to an established energy cluster, and we are confident having OPG headquartered in our region will convince even more companies Durham Region is an ideal place to start, relocate, or build a business."

"OPG has been a good neighbour and excellent corporate citizen in Clarington for many years, and we look forward to welcoming more of its employees to the Municipality," said Clarington Mayor Adrian Foster. "This new campus on our western border will be a visible reminder to all that Clarington plays a major role in keeping Ontario's lights on."

"We are very pleased to see progress on this project in our community," said Clarington Board of Trade Executive Director Sheila Hall. "The long-term economic opportunities associated with bringing OPG's corporate campus to Clarington, and the spin-off effects, which are sure to be felt across Durham, are a very welcome addition to our already thriving community."

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

