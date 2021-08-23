OPG awarded top designation from Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

The designation is determined by a jury of Aboriginal businesspeople. The decision is supported by independent and third-party verification of company reports on measurable outcomes and initiatives in four key areas:

Leadership actions

Employment

Business development

Community relations

OPG demonstrates leadership in Indigenous relations across the Province, using the PAR program as a framework. Collaboration internally and with communities is the keystone of OPG's Indigenous relations and has led to effective strategy development and mutually beneficial outcomes in the areas of employment, business development and community investment.

Previously, OPG held the silver PAR designation.

Quick Facts

To help business development with Indigenous companies, OPG uses an evaluation tool that includes social engagement to consider the involvement of Indigenous businesses in the procurement process and recognize the socioeconomic impact of working with Indigenous communities.

OPG has more than 50 formal agreements with Indigenous communities and organizations, including partnerships on electricity generation and the Indigenous Opportunities in Nuclear partnership with Kagita Mikam, a program which increases employment of Indigenous people in nuclear industry.

Generation partnerships include:

Peter Sutherland SR Generating Station, with Coral Rapids Power, a wholly-owned company of Taykwa Tagamou Nation



The Lower Mattagami Project, with Moose Cree First Nation



Lac Seul Generating Station, with Lac Seul First Nation



Nanticoke Solar Project, with the Six Nations Development Corporation, a community owned corporation of the Six Nations of the Grand River and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

OPG recently expanded the John Wesley Beaver Scholarship program, partnering with Indspire to provide twenty $10,000 scholarships to First Nations (status or non-status), Inuit or Métis students over the course of the next three years.

scholarships to First Nations (status or non-status), Inuit or Métis students over the course of the next three years. Indigenous Relations policy is the responsibility of all at OPG: by March 2021 , 97 per cent of OPG staff had completed Indigenous Relations cultural awareness training; staff is also encouraged to participate in Indigenous community and company cultural events.

Quotes

"All of OPG's facilities are located on the Treaty Lands and traditional territories of First Nations across Ontario so we must be adaptive and innovative in our relationship-building process with all Indigenous peoples," said Heather Ferguson, OPG Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs. "We recognize the value that Indigenous participation in the economy and workforce brings to Ontario and beyond. As we move forward, we do so with a focus on continuous improvement and tangible outcomes that demonstrate reconciliation. We are grateful to the CCAB for recognizing our progress."

"Getting an entire organization to move forward on the same path requires dedication and continued commitment to the journey," said Tabatha Bull, CCAB CEO. "OPG has exhibited this genuine commitment to reconciliation with their achievement of gold status."

"OPG is a committed partner of Aboriginal businesses and communities," said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. "Its Indigenous Opportunities in Nuclear Program (ION), designed to increase the number of Indigenous people in the nuclear sector, is just one of the many examples its team is continuing to engage, invest and help Indigenous communities prosper. Congratulations to the OPG team on the Gold Designation from the CCAB's PAR program."

"Congratulations to OPG on receiving the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business' Gold Designation," said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. "We know that when Industry and Indigenous partners work together, we can reach new heights and chart innovative paths forward to create shared prosperity across our great province. I commend the leadership at OPG for prioritizing this important work."

About OPG

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

