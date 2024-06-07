OPG and Stellarex to explore fusion energy for Ontario

MOU supports potential for siting of future fusion energy devices

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and Stellarex Inc, a Princeton University fusion energy spinout, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the development and deployment of fusion energy in Ontario.

Stellarex Chairman Richard Carty (left) and Senior OPG representative Jason Van Wart (right), with Ontario Minister Todd Smith (standing). (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

Through this MOU, OPG and Stellarex will explore establishing a centre of excellence for fusion energy in Ontario and will work together to identify potential future siting and deployment of a stellarator fusion energy device in the province. Ontario is known internationally for its strong industrial base, highly skilled workforce, world-class academic institutions, and robust supply chain. OPG also has a track record of supporting advanced nuclear projects.

While in France for the signing, Ontario Minister Todd Smith joined representatives from OPG and Stellarex to tour the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a collaboration of 33 nations building a device to prove the feasibility of fusion as a large-scale, carbon-free source of energy.

Quick facts

The Stellarex team includes recognized experts from the international energy and fusion community, and has strong Ontario connections, including its chairperson, Richard Carty , a University of Waterloo graduate.

connections, including its chairperson, , a graduate. Stellarex has established supply-chain and fusion ecosystem relationships in Ontario and in the Canadian nuclear sector, and has MOUs with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Chalk River , Hatch, and Kinectrics, along with a number of Ontario's academic institutions including the University of Toronto , Queen's, McMaster, and Ontario Tech universities.

and in the Canadian nuclear sector, and has MOUs with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in , Hatch, and Kinectrics, along with a number of academic institutions including the , Queen's, McMaster, and Ontario Tech universities. The stellarator approach to fusion energy is among the leading technologies scientists believe will lead to real-world fusion power. It uses extremely strong electromagnets to generate twisting magnetic fields to create the right conditions for fusion reactions.

OPG is an internationally recognized leader in the nuclear industry, with decades of safe, reliable operating experience. OPG is progressing site preparation to construct North America's first grid-scale Small Modular Reactors at the Darlington New Nuclear Project site east of Toronto .

Quotes

"The world is watching Ontario as we build the next generation of reliable, affordable and clean nuclear power, including the first Small Modular Reactor in the G7," said Minister Smith. "And now Ontario's nuclear advantage - including our well-established supply chain and experienced operators - is making Ontario the place to be when it comes to the growing fusion-related industry, creating another opportunity for more good-paying jobs in our communities."

"Establishing a centre of excellence for fusion energy in Ontario has many exciting possibilities," said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. "This centre would allow Ontario to tap into our highly skilled workforce in collaboration with partners to advance clean energy research and capitalize on innovative technologies that create new jobs."

"Ontario Power Generation has watched with interest as fusion-related technology has progressed over the past few years," said Kim Lauritsen, OPG Senior Vice President, Enterprise Strategy and Energy Markets. "As the technology moves toward commercial implementation, this MOU recognizes the role fusion may play as Ontario's demand for clean energy increases over the next several decades."

"Stellarex is delighted to be working with Ontario Power Generation, in the pursuit and rapid realization of commercial fusion energy deployment by way of the stellarator design," said Richard Carty, Chairman of Stellarex. "Ontario has unique global competitive advantages which we will harness, and Stellarex is proud to be working with the province to further this landmark industrial strategy for economic development."

About Stellarex

Stellarex, Inc. is a fusion energy technology development company spinout of Princeton University dedicated to the near-term realization of commercial fusion energy production. The company's mission is to apply the significant advantages of the stellarator approach and demonstrate net energy gain, the pivotal milestone to commercialization.

Stellarex brings expertise in fusion physics, computational methods, engineering, nuclear plant design and project construction, licensing and operations, and health, safety and regulatory compliance of magnetic fusion systems.

About OPG

As one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are leading the development of new clean technologies, refurbishment of existing assets, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demand of a clean economy for decades to come. Learn more about how the company is advancing these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG's Climate Change Plan, Reconciliation Action Plan, and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy.

