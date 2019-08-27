OPG and Lac Seul Celebrate 10 Years of Historic Partnership

"I'd like to congratulate Ontario Power Generation and Lac Seul First Nation on the achievement of this landmark anniversary," said the Honourable Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs. "Indigenous communities are critical partners in Ontario's energy sector and Obishikokaang Waasiganikewigamig/Lac Seul Generating Station is a wonderful example of how successful these partnerships can be."

"I want to thank Lac Seul First Nation for their continuing commitment and support which has been instrumental in making the partnership a success," said Mike Martelli, OPG's President of Renewable Generation. "This partnership is a model that OPG has followed in developing other projects, including the Lower Mattagami River Project, Peter Sutherland Project and the Nanticoke Solar Project."

The OPG/Lac Seul partnership stemmed from a past grievance settlement reached in 2006. The settlement addressed the impact of hydroelectric facilities that were built on traditional lands of the LSFN on the English River system between 1930 and 1948. The agreement provided the opportunity for establishing a commercial relationship that would benefit both parties. LSFN has a 25 per cent equity share in the station, which provides a sustainable revenue stream for the community.

The 12 MW hydro facility produces enough electricity to meet the annual needs of 5,000 homes. The 10-year-old station, adjacent to the Ear Falls Generating Station, has dual names, one Ojibway, the other English. The Ojibway name is Obishikokaang Waasiganikewigamig. The first part means White Pine Narrows – the original Ojibway name of the area – and the second part means electricity-generating building. The English name is the Lac Seul Generating Station.

OPG is the largest electricity generator in the province, providing almost half the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America with expertise in nuclear, hydro, biomass, solar and gas.

