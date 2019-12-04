Operation "Snow Removal": Stationnement de Montréal Renews Offering of Free Parking During Snow Loading Periods

"During snow-loading periods, we offer free overnight parking spaces to facilitate the City's operations and help citizens find a parking spot when parking is prohibited on their street," highlights Mr. Charles Auger, General Manager of Stationnement de Montréal. "Some 1,369 parking spaces will be offered in several boroughs during snow loading periods."

As soon as the City of Montréal initiates the loading of snow, citizens may park their vehicles, free of charge, in designated parking lots. It should be noted that spaces designated to park a vehicle as well as the areas reserved for permit holders will have to be respected. Citizens will also be required to free up parking spaces by 7 a.m. the next morning to allow regular parking activities to continue during the day. Outside of these snow removal periods existing regulations will be enforced.

For a list of parking lots available to citizens, visit us at www.statdemtl.qc.ca or contact Customer Service at 514-868-3737.

Citizens may also consult the City of Montreal's snow removal map to monitor the progress of snow removal operations, as well as the Système INFO-Remorquage, which allows drivers to find a vehicle that would have been towed as a result of non-compliance with the no-parking rules.

SOURCE Société en commandite stationnement de Montréal

For further information: Caroline Martel, Communications Department, Stationnement de Montréal, 514 868-3795, cmartel@statdemtl.qc.ca

