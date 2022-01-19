Operation Smile Announces 10-Year Commitment to Transform the Lives of 1 Million Patients Globally

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Global nonprofit Operation Smile announced a 10-year commitment today to increase access to care for 1 million patients who need cleft care and other essential surgeries. Entering its 40th anniversary year, the organization will scale up its investments in underserved remote areas around the world.

The announcement marks an evolution for Operation Smile, which will continue to work as the leading global nonprofit specializing in expert cleft surgery and care and will focus more intensely on transforming local health systems. The organization's new vision includes creating expanded opportunities for women in medicine, investing significantly in research, innovation, surgical education, and youth empowerment, all of which are factors that impact cleft care.

"As we enter our organization's next decade, we are deeply focused on increasing the number of high-quality cleft surgeries, which requires strengthening local health systems," said Operation Smile Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Bill Magee. "We're committing today, to transforming lives by challenging inequities in the health system head-on to serve a million people who need care."

Founded in 1982, Operation Smile has provided free, life-changing surgical and dental care for more than 326,000 patients, enabling them to eat, breathe, speak, and live healthier lives. With each surgery, the organization has seen how gaps in health care infrastructure create barriers to access and perpetuate inequities in health care systems.

"Our experience has shown us that long-term investments in health care infrastructure and partnerships with local medical leaders are critical to serve children with cleft conditions, and that our work and presence in a country provides greater access to high-quality care," said Kathy Magee, Co-Founder and President of Operation Smile. "Our focus will always be on cleft care, but we are also empowering our world-class medical teams fueled by 6,000 global volunteers to provide comprehensive care for patients autonomously."

Over the next 10 years, Operation Smile will collaborate with local partners, including ministries of health, donors, corporations and academic institutions to bolster in-country health systems to reach its goal of increasing access to care for 1 million patients.

Initial investments as part of the organization's next decade of commitments include:

$8 million investment in Guatemala over five years, which will support five hospitals across the country to provide cleft surgery for 1,200 patients and comprehensive care for 3,400 patients

investment in over five years, which will support five hospitals across the country to provide cleft surgery for 1,200 patients and comprehensive care for 3,400 patients $10 million investment over five years to support a network of hospitals and care providers across seven geographic areas in Mexico , which will provide care for 4,500 patients

investment over five years to support a network of hospitals and care providers across seven geographic areas in , which will provide care for 4,500 patients $9 million investment over five years to support patient care in Colombia , including in Riohacha Hospital, a public hospital located at the border with Venezuela where indigenous communities and migrants receive care

investment over five years to support patient care in , including in Riohacha Hospital, a public hospital located at the border with where indigenous communities and migrants receive care $6 million investment over five years to support the CHUK Hospital hub in Rwanda and outlying locations, including surgeon and clinical support, patient nutrition, dentistry and more

To ensure the long-term success of these investments, Operation Smile is partnering with local stakeholders to revolutionize how health systems deliver surgical care in underserved areas around the world.

