MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Videotron is pleased to announce that it is on the verge of completing the projects it was awarded under Canada-Québec Operation High Speed, in partnership with the federal and provincial governments. As a result, more than 37,000 additional households in 259 municipalities across Québec will be able to take advantage of Videotron's full range of services.

"This major achievement by Videotron crews gives thousands of households in outlying regions access to services of the same quality as those offered in major urban centres, at the same price," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "Our teams worked tirelessly for months, braving difficult conditions in the field and overcoming many technical and logistical challenges, to achieve this outcome. I thank them for their sustained efforts to connect rural Quebecers to high-speed Internet."

Historic roll-out

In April 2021, Videotron crews began the colossal project of installing close to 8,500 km of fibre optic cable on close to 200,000 poles. By comparison, before the launch of Operation High Speed, Videotron had a 35,000 km network that had been built out over a period of more than 50 years. To complete this major project, Videotron dramatically accelerated the roll-out of its fibre optic network in areas of Québec where population density is sometimes one tenth that of major urban centres, despite the shortage of skilled labour and supply problems during the pandemic.

Next step: make an appointment

With network build-out almost complete, Quebecers can use this tool to check the availability of Videotron services at their address and to schedule an installation appointment. Videotron's crews are in the field to connect households to their chosen services as quickly as possible.

This major achievement is the result of a joint effort by Videotron, its federal and provincial government partners, and all the municipalities and regional county municipalities whose residents benefit from this project.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. On April 3, 2023, Videotron acquired Freedom Mobile Inc., creating a fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier in Canada. As of June 30, 2023, Videotron and Freedom had a combined total of 3,610,100 mobile lines. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of June 30, 2023, Videotron had 1,374,500 subscriptions to its television service, 1,716,800 subscribers to its Internet service, and 712,100 connections to its wireline telephony service. Videotron has been ranked the telecom with the best customer service in Québec.

Follow us on the Web

Follow us on X

Read our latest news

SOURCE Videotron

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]