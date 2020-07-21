Operation Bluenose: Virtual Vigil Community Participation Grows

HALIFAX, NS, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, communities across the globe have been challenged in many ways, during this time Nova Scotia has suffered some profoundly difficult losses. Operation Bluenose is a three-night virtual vigil that will showcase structures illuminated in blue light to recognize the strength of Nova Scotians and to honour those first responders, military members, and community citizens we have lost this year.

New venues have been added to a growing list of participants in Operation Bluenose which coincides with the first sailing weekend of Bluenose II, July 24-26. Participating communities and organizations will illuminate at dusk this coming weekend between 9 and 11 pm local time.

They include:

Bluenose II Sails, Lunenburg ( July 24th only)

( only) Peggy's Cove Lighthouse

Town of Truro - Town Hall, Library, Police Station

Town of New Glasgow - Glasgow Square, Fire Hall – tentative - Carmichael Park and Town Hall

- Glasgow Square, Fire Hall – tentative - Carmichael Park and Town Hall Bible Hill Village Office

Municipality of Colchester - Portapique Church Memorial, Five Islands Lighthouse, Fundy Discovery Centre (Truro), Geopark Interpretive Centre, World War II Tower (Economy) Colchester Municipal Building

Halifax City Hall

Halifax Convention Centre

Convention Centre Nova Centre

Government House of Nova Scotia

Citadel Hill, National Historic Site

CN Halifax

Halifax Armoury

Royal Artillery Park

14 Wing Greenwood

The Operation Bluenose program aims to be as far-reaching and inclusive as possible and encourages all people, communities, organizations, and businesses to participate on any scale. The weekend long initiative is administered by the Army Museum Halifax Citadel and is made possible by the generous support of the CN Community Board.

This project is led by members of the Council of Honorary Colonels in Nova Scotia, and is supported by Bluenose II, 5th Canadian Division , 14 Wing Greenwood, Parks Canada and municipalities including Halifax, New Glasgow, Truro and Colchester.

For up to date information please visit https://www.facebook.com/OperationBluenose/ Or https://www.instagram.com/operationbluenose/.

SOURCE Corinne MacLellan Communications

For further information: Sandra Conrad - 902 476 5685, [email protected]

