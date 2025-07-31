OpenWay recognized as Best-in-Class in Datos Insights' 2025 Matrix for Merchant Acquiring Platforms

BRUSSELS, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenWay, a global leader in payments software and developer of the Way4 digital payment software platform, has been recognized as a Best-in-Class vendor in the 2025 Merchant Acquiring Software Platforms Matrix by Datos Insights. The ranking places OpenWay in the Market Leaders quadrant, based on the strength of its solution capabilities, high customer satisfaction, innovation score, and strong alignment with the strategic needs of modern acquirers.

In this year's evaluation, Way4 received the highest score on the Strength/Capability axis, confirming that the platform sets the standard in product depth, multifunctionality, and flexibility.

Way4 Merchant Acquiring empowers top-tier acquiring banks, processors, and ambitious fintechs in the Americas, Europe, MENA, and APAC to launch, scale, and tailor their merchant services — with fast time to market, real-time operations, high-volume performance, and the flexibility and speed of innovation. Built for global growth and local success, the platform supports a "glocal" service model that combines international best practices with local cultural and regulatory expertise in the time zone of the client.

The platform enables a complete merchant lifecycle: from digital onboarding to dynamic and risk-based pricing, omnichannel and multi-asset acceptance (POS, e-commerce, softPOS, cards, wallets, crypto, CBDCs, A2A), real-time clearing, and reporting. Way4 also offers rich APIs, tokenization, FX tools, DCC, MCP, streaming analytics, and data-driven loyalty — as well as composable architecture that allows institutions to configure ~95% of product logic via parameters, without coding.

"We are honored by this recognition from Datos Insights. It reaffirms our strategic focus and our commitment to helping clients grow and differentiate their acquiring business," says Paul Gubin, CEO of OpenWay. "We thank our clients for their partnership and trust, and our global team for consistently delivering at the highest level."

This recognition continues OpenWay's history of industry leadership. Over the past decade, Way4 has been ranked Best-in-Class by Aite (now Datos Insights), Gartner, PayTech, Juniper Research, and Ovum for enabling first-to-market innovations in digital wallets, card management, CaaS, and cloud payment processing.

Ron van Wezel, Strategic Advisor at Datos Insights, commented:

"The Datos Matrix helps acquirers identify the vendors best positioned to support their growth and innovation. OpenWay's strong position in the 2025 Matrix reflects its clear product strategy, robust platform capabilities, and alignment with the needs of modern acquirers. Way4 stands out for its flexibility, breadth, and innovation — all critical for supporting the future of merchant services."

Thad Peterson, Strategic Advisor at Datos Insights, added:

"The merchant acquiring market is undergoing a rapid transformation. New payment methods, embedded finance, and demand for real-time services are reshaping what acquirers need from their platforms. Solutions like Way4 that combine flexibility, scalability, and global-local adaptability are exactly what leading institutions are looking for today."

